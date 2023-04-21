Giselle is Miami’s new rooftop restaurant, sitting above club E11EVEN

MIAMI – A new rooftop restaurant is turning heads in Miami.

It’s called Giselle and it sits three floors above the E11EVEN nightclub.

From the Instagramable décor to the food and drinks, Giselle has a little something for everyone. And for my frugal friends, many of the items on the menu are big enough to share.

The new spot is in the heart of Miami’s downtown art and entertainment district.

Get ready to soak in amazing views, vibes and food at Giselle.

“We want people to feel like they’re transported and they can be anywhere,” Giselle partner Alan Roth said.

Giselle is the glamourous child of Roth and his partners at The Restaurant People. They teamed up with E11EVEN to bring it to life.

“Although Giselle is on the roof of E11EVEN, we have a total separate entrance and people come up at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and have dinner. Some go downstairs (to E11EVEN) and some don’t. So we are ying and yang,” Alan said.

This indoor, outdoor spot makes you feel like a star from the start.

The entrance has a VIP feel.

Giselle serves as a lively addition to the culinary scene.

Executive chef Gustavo Zuluaga created a menu packed with unexpected flavors, merging Asian, Mediterranean and French-inspired cuisine.

With things like whole fried crispy snapper, which is a Peruvian-inspired dish, you can share it as an appetizer or have it all to yourself.

Then there’s the Bluefin tuna truffle cones.

“We do top it off with some fresh truffles that we have here, that we microplate. Anything that’s in season we use,” Zuluaga explained.

Giselle is also known for the steaks that can also be shared.

“We are a steak house,” Zuluaga said. “We do a lot of Asian and Mediterranean influence. We want to give the guest that experience at 1 in the morning.”

“One element about Giselle that stands out for us is although we open at 6 p.m., our kitchen stays open till 1:45 in the morning,” Roth said. “We have a whole late night dining experience for people.”

You can try drinks from the elevated cocktail menu at the marble bar that sits outside, or you can have your cake and eat it too inside the Dream Room.

The Dream Room gives you a more intimate experience than the open-air space.

It has oversized French lace detailing throughout.

“At 6 p.m., you have a beautiful Miami sunset, you see the skyline, the roof is open, our music is like that lounge and has that nice vibe. Then after 9-10 p.m., you start feeling that Miami vibe,” Zuluaga said.

Owners of Giselle say they are excited about the future of the area because there is a lot of developments happening.

