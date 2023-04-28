New Edition takes fans on trip down memory lane with Miami tour stop

Listen up all you candy girls, your favorite boy band, New Edition, is coming to South Florida.

With classic hits like Mr. Telephone Man, Cool It Now and so many others, this is going to take us on a trip down memory lane.

They’re not alone either -- they’re bringing along some of the hottest R&B heartthrobs with them for their Legacy Tour.

New Edition is set to perform all of their classics and then some at Miami’s Kaseya Center Friday night.

The Miami stop almost got postponed because of the playoffs.

If the Heat didn’t win Wednesday night, the concert was going to get moved to Monday.

“We can expect a concert now that the Miami Heat has advanced to the semi-finals in the Eastern Conference. We were all in the waiting room -- we didn’t know what was going to happen,” New Edition’s Michael Bivins said.

The group paved the way for the boy band movement in the ‘80s and 90s with their dance moves and vocals, and now they’re here to take us on a trip down memory lane.

“You can expect a great night of R&B and nothing but hits,” Bivins said.

“We talked about ‘Poison’ -- what is your favorite song to perform?” Local 10′s Alexis Frazier asked Bivins.

“Honestly, I like Rub You the Right Way,” he said. “And then from there, it takes off like a rollercoaster.”

They won’t be “standing the rain” alone -- joining them for the Legacy Tour is Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank.

“It’s the legacy -- 40 years of New Edition,” Bivins said. “To see a six-man group that’s still together, live, kicking it, brotherhood and a great night … why stay home if you can come out and enjoy yourself.”

The group will be donating an iconic piece of clothing from each member at the Lyric Theater at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and the event is open to the public.

You can also catch them live Friday night at the Kaseya Center.

Click here for ticket information.