Mother’s Day guide for South Florida moms

Show Mom you care This Mother's Day with 24 long-stem roses for just $44.99

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, so it’s time to plan for mom. There are so many options across South Florida to help celebrate her:

Mother’s Day at Deering Estate

Mother’s Day Brunch: Bring your own picnic, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. General Admission: $15 for adults (ages 15+) & $7 for children (ages 4-14).

Park General Admission is free for Deering Estate Foundation Members and children under 4 years old. Non-Members can purchase General Admission tickets here. (Members do not need to reserve General Admission; please show your membership card at the Ticket Booth, 10am-4pm).

Live Music under the stars on Miami Beach

The Miami Beach Bandshell will welcome Brazilian artist Lulu Santos can watch him perform live on Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m. For more information about events, click here.

Tea Party with Mom

Treat mom to a Bridgerton-themed afternoon at the 4th Annual Mother’s Day Tea Party at the Coral Gables Woman’s Club on Saturday, May 13, from 1 - 4 p.m. Celebrate with an afternoon filled with live music, delicious teas, finger sandwiches, lawn games and a silent auction, all inspired by the hottest show on Netflix.

A day at the Spa

The Ritz-Carlton South Beach is helping celebrate mom with a whole weekend of relaxation. On Mother’s Day, receive a free gift from ESPA when you book a facial for Mom at The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Mother’s Day Brunch at Fuego y Mar includes floral arrangements.

To reserve your spa treatment, please contact the spa at (786)-276-4090 or reserve online.

Sangria Tasting at Fruit & Spice Park in Homestead

Fruit & Spice Park will host a Sangria Tasting and Tour on Saturday, May 14. Learn the history of different tropical sangrias and enjoy a tour of the garden. The tasting and tour are from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is $50 per person.

Mother’s Day Art in the Park

Artist Palmas de Luna will host a Mother’s Day meditative art experience on Saturday, May 13 at Tropical Park from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Attendees will be painting images of flowers, trees, and birds. All ages are welcome.

For more information, click here.

Don’t forget the basics. Keep it simple, give mom: