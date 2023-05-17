Tribute to Teachers: Davie Towbin has energy to share at G. Holmes Braddock High

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Davie Towbin is a Jill of all trades when it comes to educating high school students. She’s been doing it for more than 20 years with passion and energy to spare.

Towbin is one of five outstanding South Florida educators chosen in Local 10′s Tribute to Teachers Award for 2023.

C. Holmes Braddock High’s band, cheerleaders, faculty and students put on a special show when Local 10 showed up to present her with her award.

Towbin was also the school’s 2018 Teacher of the Year and a person of many talents. She is Braddock’s virtual studies facilitator, the school’s environmental advocate, she oversees the Community Service Club, Building a Bulldog, the club sponsor for the 5,000 Role Models of Excellence, and the school’s tennis coach.

“She does whatever she can, whenever she can, however she can to support our students here at Braddock and she is absolutely an amazing, wonderful person,” said Allen Breeding III, the principal of G. Holmes Braddock High School.

One student had this to say: “She really inspires you to push harder and be the best you can every day.”

Not one to take credit, she thanked the leadership of the school and her students.

“… Because they mean the world to me.”

Robyn Hankerson-Printemps, the media relations manager for Publix Supermarkets, was on hand to present Towbin with another gift.

“First we want to thank you on behalf of Publix for everything that you do for the students and for the community and we want to celebrate you a little bit more today ,and we want to present you with $1,000 in gift cards from Publix.”

Towbin, as expected, didn’t think of herself, replying “”I’m going to stretch this very far, because all of my students, we’re going to have a celebration.”

And the celebration continued with one more surprise for Braddock’s top Bulldog, a cake for Principal Breeding, who is the first principal to have two teachers who have been honored in Local 10′s Tribute to Teachers.”