Okeydokey brings 3-level food hall to South Florida

Sometimes it’s hard to make dinner plans that will please everyone in the family, but a new food hall is making that a lot easier.

MIAMI – Sometimes it’s hard to make dinner plans that will please everyone in the family, but a new food hall is making that a lot easier.

It’s called Okeydokey.

They have three levels of food, fun and fabulous drinks wrapped up in one place.

Six restaurants under one roof -- that’s Okeydokey.

The new food hall blends fast-casual and full-service experiences.

“We wanted to do something that is unique in hospitality,” said Stephane Benkemoun, owner and CEO of Okeydokey.

They popped up in Brickell earlier this year, and the building is hard to miss with the sideways OK logo that looks like a stick figure.

The owner came from France and wanted to bring a unique experience to Miami.

“We were able to do what we wanted, so the result is really good,” said Benkemoun.

The 15,000-square-foot building features three levels of eats, drinks and beats.

On the first level is the heart of Okeydokey -- five different restaurants that take your taste buds around the world.

Local 10′s Alexis Frazier started off at MAC, which stands for Modern Asian Cuisine.

“We incorporate all of the elements of Asian food,” said Michael Castino, chef and owner of MAC. “Primarily Japanese, but there is a fair amount of Southeast Asian, Indonesian, Thai, a little bit of Vietnamese, and we bring that all into light in what we consider excellent presentation and high quality food that we serve.”

Right next to that is Little Bird, which serves up Cuban cuisine.

They’re known for their rotisserie chicken.

Dal Plin is an Italian eatery that puts a unique spin on classic dishes.

The chef whipped up a pesto pasta dish for Frazier, which doesn’t take much to make.

“It’s the perfect amount of pesto, it doesn’t overdue it at all,” Frazier said.

Jeffo provides flavors from Israel with their Mediterranean cuisine, and if you like things fresh, Yoso Ramen is the spot offering their take on ramen and poke bowl dishes.

Another level up is Coffee Break, a bakery and breakfast spot serving up coffee right next to one of their three open bars.

Okeydokey is open now, but the third floor lounge is set to open in October.