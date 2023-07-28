Please, Taylor Swift, visit! Dad of Miami girl in California ICU has special request

A 13-year-old with a rare heart condition had to be moved from Miami to a hospital in California where Taylor Swift will be performing. Her dad is hoping Taylor can make her dreams come true, somehow.

MIAMI, Fla. – There’s no doubt that Demi Espinosa is a Swiftie.

Bejeweled posters of Taylor Swift are all over Demi Espinosa’s walls. But this isn’t a typical teenager’s bedroom, it’s a hospital room.

Born with a rare heart condition, Demi has undergone several surgeries over the years, but recent complications led her to be transferred from Nicklaus Children’s Hospital to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford in Palo Alto, California.

Her recovery is treacherous. She is currently in the intensive care unit on life support and although she is awake, she’s been there for 52 days.

“It’s the only place in world that can save her,” says her father Danny Espinosa.

“The face and the eyes and the emotion that she shows, the little that she can, when I play Taylor Swift songs,” he says.

Just 15 minutes south of the hospital where Demi is in the ICU, Swift will be performing this weekend as part of her Eras tour.

Since circumstances won’t allow her to attend, her father is hoping Demi’s idol could make her wildest dreams come true with a visit to the hospital to lift her spirits and maybe get her dancing again.

“It would mean the world. Even if it’s just a FaceTime,” says Danny. But a visit? “It’s amazing what that would do!”

If you’d like to help Demi Espinosa, there’s a GoFundMe page set up. Click here.