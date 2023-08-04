CocoWalk’s The Key Club offers contemporary take on classic American bar and grill

CocoWalk now has new restaurants and a movie theatre, and Local 10 recently got an inside look at one new restaurant that believes it has the key to success.

MIAMI – New restaurants are popping up in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, especially after the newly-renovated CocoWalk opened back up.

CocoWalk now has new restaurants and a movie theatre, and Local 10 recently got an inside look at one new restaurant that believes it has the key to success.

The Key Club is a contemporary take on the classic American bar and grill and is located in the heart of Miami’s historic Coconut Grove.

“I think The Key Club is one of those anchors that’s going to help keep CocoWalk going and the Gables, in general, and showing that revitalization of great food down here,” corporate chef Hugo Bolanos said.

Bolanos helped create the menu that was inspired by the place we call home.

“The menu is a very local Miami, Americana,” he said.

One of their popular dishes is the fried chicken, which is brined for 12 hours, then soaked in buttermilk for another 12 hours.

“All of it to tenderize it and make it nice and juicy,” Bolanos explained.

Their Cubano burger, meanwhile, features pork belly, Swiss cheese and plantain chips on the side, and is a summer special featured on Tuesdays.

But the food isn’t the only thing that takes inspiration from Miami. The décor does too, inspired by the Grove with hints of mid-century modern Brazilian influences with colorful walls and wood accents.

The Key Club is one of many new spots that opened at CocoWalk shortly after the pandemic, hoping to unlock a new generation of successful businesses to the area.

“I see all these great restaurants coming in. The Key Club came in and I think we were a part of this initiation,” Bolanos said.

The Key Club is also participating in Miami Spice, so you have a chance to cash in on good deals.

For more information, check out their website.