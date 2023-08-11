‘The Little Mermaid’ immersive show now playing in Miami

“The Little Mermaid” is swimming to a stage near you with some old songs and new.

This weekend, you can put yourself under the sea with Ariel and friends at the Adrienne Arsht Center in the Magic City.

This isn’t your typical play as this time around you can sit on the stage with actors all around you, watching one of the most iconic Disney movies come to life.

The award-winning nonprofit organization, Area Stage Company, is behind the magic, bringing the underwater world of Atlantica to land.

“It’s taken a few months to build,” show Director Giancarlo Rodaz said. “What’s really magical about it is that you walk in and there’s really no singular stage. There’s just all types of places all around you that people are doing things.”

You may know the story, which is about the curious teenage mermaid who falls in love with Prince Eric, but you’ve never seen it like this.

“You’re literally in the mix with the actors, and when that happens, you really escape into that story more so than any other way,” Rodaz said.

Josslyn Shaw plays Ariel.

“She’s my favorite Disney princess,” Shaw said. “Taking a show that’s very well-known like this one and just starting from the ground up -- that’s the main thing that has been so wonderful and different for me.”

Her underwater adventure is taking a few poor unfortunate souls along for the ride.

The whole production cost around $400,000 to create. But watching people experience this immersive interpretation of this tale is priceless.

“In an immersive show, they’re the last cast member, and they’re half the set. Half the fun is seeing people everywhere,” Rodaz said.

You can be a part of this world from now until Aug. 27. Click here for ticket and show information.