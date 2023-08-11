This is what the Alabama brawl site looks like when there isn’t a massive fight

The Harriott, a riverboat, remains docked on August 8, 2023, on the Alabama riverfront in downtown Montgomery, Alabama. Three people have now been charged in the large fight on floating dock Saturday that was captured on video by numerous spectators. (Photo by Julie Bennett/Getty Images)

So this is what the riverfront in Montgomery, Alabama when there isn’t a massive fight going down!

In case you missed it, there was a giant brawl that took place at the riverfront in Montgomery, Alabama, and it involved a giant riverboat, angry boaters and a foldable chair that will live on in infamy.

The incident, which is now called the Alabama brawl, thanks to the internet, went viral on social media because of just how wild it was.

According to reports, an argument broke out after a boat was parked on a dock where it shouldn’t be. A riverboat was trying to park there, so the co-captain of the boat was brought to shore to ask the people to move their boat.

Things escalated, and the co-captain of the boat was attacked, according to authorities. Four people have been arrested and charged in the incident.

As you can see in the photos below, the riverfront in Montgomery looks really lovely when there aren’t people attacking each other over petty issues.

What is interesting is that you can see a sign that reads “No watercraft parking between signs” and that it’s reserved for the riverboat, which is called The Harriott.

It’s unclear if those signs were there before the brawl took place, but if there were, it makes the entire incident even more ridiculous. We’ll never know why it escalated to a full out brawl, but police say their investigation will continue.

You can see photos of the Alabama riverfront post-brawl below.

The Harriott, a riverboat, remains docked on August 8, 2023, on the Alabama riverfront in downtown Montgomery, Alabama. Three people have now been charged in the large fight on floating dock Saturday that was captured on video by numerous spectators. (Photo by Julie Bennett/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

