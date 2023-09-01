South Florida set to host 2023 Orange Blossom Classic

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s Orange Blossom Classic weekend in South Florida, which means it’s a time to celebrate HBCUs.

Even though the main event is Sunday, there have been events happening all throughout the week to get people ready for the big game.

Local 10 News’ Alexis Frazier is an HBCU graduate who knows how important the Orange Bowl Classic is, and even though she’s rooting for FAMU to win on Sunday, she knows that everyone wins when local businesses get exposure and money is raised for scholarships.

“We know that Florida A&M University and Jackson State University are participating in the game, but we’re calling for all HBCUs to embrace this wonderful event,” said Orange Bowl Classic Executive Director Kendra Bulluck-Major.

The Orange Blossom Classic will be welcoming fans back with a reception and luncheon on Friday.

Celebrities who graduated from HBCUs and local politicians will welcome everyone to the 305.

Friday night is the official kickoff party, featuring Lloyd.

A community event that never gets old is the parade on Saturday morning. At the end of it comes live performances, food and more.

“We provide opportunity for vendors, other small businesses to really be able to benefit from these type of events,” said Bulluck-Major. “The more community support we have, the better.”

Saturday night is the iconic Battle of the Bands at the Watsco Center on the University of Miami campus.

High school bands from the tri-county area will also share the spotlight.

“These events are always important because where else do you have the opportunity to have fun, have a great time, but at the same time do something for the community?” said Bulluck-Major.

Then on Sunday, it’s game time, when the Orange Blossom Classic takes over Hard Rock Stadium.

A fan fest will take place before kickoff featuring Jermaine Dupri and other celebrity guests, like Lamman Rucker, who has starred in several Tyler Perry productions.

“That HBCU culture is just important,” said Bulluck-Major. “You are giving a generation who may not really know what that is like -- you’re giving them the experience right in their backyard.”

Tickets for all of the events are on sale now. Game day and Battle of the Band tickets can go for as low as $24. For ticket information, click here.