House of Horror Haunted Carnival is back to test your fears

DORAL, Fla. – On Friday the 13th, we’re taking you to one of the scariest places in town -- the House of Horror Haunted Carnival in Doral.

And since it’s Friday the 13th, organizers say a deeper, more ominous layer of terror will be unveiled.

House of Horror is in its 21st year, so it’s technically legal to scare you.

It has four haunted attractions, rides, food and entertainment to test your fears.

Local 10 entertainment reporter Alexis Frazier didn’t want to go through it alone, so she brought a special friend with her to get through.

The haunted attraction at Miami International Mall is a cryptic maze of inescapable dread, and the nerves can get the best of you here, but if you’re brave enough, test your fears!

Alexis and Andrea took their chances at the Mayhem Museum first, but clearly didn’t stand a chance.

They say this is where lost souls find their eternal resting place, which was too much to bear for the two, so they decided to test their luck at the Theater of Terror.

It’s not your average movie theater, but one where you’ll be tasked with escaping the sinister secrets of past cinematic treasures.

And last, but not least was Haunted Holidaze. The name sounded like they would end on a pleasant note, but alas, they were met by an unfriendly sight lurking around every corner.

If you don’t want to test your fears as much, Scare X Studios might be more your speed.

It’s an immersive and Instagram-worthy trip, but beware -- there are still creatures and characters lurking everywhere.

And what would this place be without a haunted carnival that has over 20 rides, including the Scarecoaster.

House of Horror has a calendar of special events from now until Halloween, so who knows what spooky things await you when you go.

Tickets range from $20 to $50. Click here for more information.