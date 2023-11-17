World-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay brings Hell’s Kitchen to Miami

MIAMI – Michelin-star chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay has officially set up shop in the 305, opening his seventh Hell’s Kitchen in the heart of downtown Miami.

This is Ramsay’s first South Florida restaurant, and while there will be fan favorites at the establishment, there will also be dishes you can only get at the Miami location.

“We work endlessly and we’re finally here in Miami. Welcome!” Ramsay told Local 10′s Alexis Frazier.

You may know Ramsay for his cutting criticisms on his various reality shows. But have you tried his food?

We dug into one of his most popular and favorite dishes -- the pan-seared scallops.

“These scallops are locally sourced, beautifully roasted, sitting on a wonderful corn puree with a touch of Chile flake, and then we’re going to finish this with a touch of light chicken sauce,” Ramsay explained.

The UK chef has a string of successful restaurants across the globe, but none in Miami -- until now.

“We started all the research four to five years ago,” Ramsay said. “This place took two years to build. It’s 15,000 square feet. We’ve got a bit of a Cuban flare going on as well.”

The Miami location has short rib and chorizo croquettes on the menu, and for those with a sweet tooth, there’s churros with Mexican chocolate sauce and Dulce de Leche ice cream.

“I was 23 in age when I fell in love with the Caribbean. You will see a little sprinkle of that across the menu,” Ramsay said.

The massive two-story restaurant includes a ground floor, patio, terrace, two bars and two chef tables.

Most tables are positioned to face the open kitchen, so you can get dinner and a show.

“In the UK, everyone is in bed by 9:30, 10 o’clock at night, but here they’re just now coming out for dinner at 10 p.m. So the vibes are off the charts,” Ramsay said.

But even with all his success, the internationally renowned chef has some tough critics.

“Who is the biggest critic? Is it your children, your wife or your mom? Who gives you the toughest time?” Frazier asked.

“I’d say Tilly -- my Tilly, our youngest daughter -- she’s 21. God help her future husband. God help him!” Ramsay joked.

Ramsay also said his mom and wife can be tough on him as well, but you can be the judge yourself as Hell’s Kitchen is now open.

Click here for more information and to view the menu.

Ramsay says he also plans to open another restaurant next year, so stay tuned!