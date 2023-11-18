After surviving cancer, 8-year-old boy’s sweet wish comes true

An eight-year-old cancer survivor’s sweet dream came true. It was right out of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation and IT’SUGAR partnered for Pierce Kight, who is in remission after undergoing treatment for leukemia.

Pierce was in “a world of pure imagination.” His mother, Becky Kight, said she was grateful for their opportunity to make new happy memories.

Pierce was four years old when he was first diagnosed and she was afraid.

“A couple of times you definitely go through that; thinking this might be the last,” Kight said.

While in the hospital, Kight said Pierce would watch videos of candy making, and it was very calming to him.

“That’s just something he has wanted to do,” Kight said.

At Las Olas Confections Factory in Orlando, Pierce put on a candy maker uniform. Justin Clinger, the assistant vice president of creative and marketing at IT’SUGAR, let him play.

“He was inspired to create whatever he wanted, dipping chocolate, and playing around. It was amazing,” Clinger said.

Pierce, now a candy creator, came up with the “It’smore by Pierce,” an Oreo-based treat that will hit the IT’SUGAR shelves in early 2024. The sales will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help make other dreams come true.