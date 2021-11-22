Listen to Season 6: The serial killer who started his spree in Miami

He’s the serial killer you may have never heard of. But, in 2019, the FBI proclaimed Samuel Little as America’s most prolific serial killer. And he got his murderous start in Miami.

The Florida Files podcast talks to a Miami-Dade homicide detective and others to help locate MaryAnne, Sarah, Angela, and maybe other women that were strangled by the deranged killer. The women have never been identified and in some cases, their bodies never found.

Read the story and see Samuel Little’s drawings of his victims