Chef Micelle Bernstein shows you how to fill your freezer with appetizers that can be ready in moments when unexpected guests drop-in.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Local10.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact wplgwebstaff@wplg.com.
Note to users: Comments on Local10.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact wplgwebstaff@wplg.com.