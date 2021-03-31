Zak The Baker is giving away free bagels and schmear if you order in Yiddish next week

WYNWOOD, Fla. – We could all use some mid-week motivation to get us through the rest of the week, and we’ve found just the thing. Zak The Baker will be giving away free bagels and schmear from their award-winning bakery next Tuesday, but under one circumstance — you must order in Yiddish.

Next week, Duolingo is launching its new Yiddish language course, and to celebrate, on Tuesday, April 6, they’ve teamed up with Wynwood’s Zak The Baker to treat customers to “nosh” for “bubkes” (nothing)!

According to the company, all customers need to do in order to get a free bagel and schmear is put their Yiddish skills to the test. When you stop by Zak The Baker on April 6 from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., just try your best to order in Yiddish, and you can leave with breakfast on Duolingo.

Ad

To order, customers will have to give their best attempt at saying, “Ken ikh hubn a baygl mit shmirkeyz” or in English, “I would like a bagel with schmear.” Such a “Geshmak” (tasty) offer.

And don’t worry — the phrase you need to say in Yiddish will also be on the door before you walk into the bakery if you don’t have time to refer to this article.

To get a free bagel and schmear on April 6, visit Zak The Baker, located at 295 N.W. 26th Street in Miami, between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and give them your best attempt at the phrase.

For more information on the course, click here.