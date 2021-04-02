Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs are the best-selling Easter candy in America

While the Easter holiday may bring images of baby animals, pastel colors, and Jesus Christ himself to mind, if there’s one thing that is truly synonymous with Easter, it’s Easter candy. And, according to a new survey (besides common knowledge), Americans love it.

According to a new survey by RetailMeNot, more than 75% of Americans spend up to $50 each year on Easter candy. On which ones, you may ask? Here is what their team discovered:

Most Popular Easter Candy:

Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs: 26% Jelly Beans: 24% Cadbury Eggs: 20% Chocolate bunnies: 16% Peeps: 14%

Easter Candy Spending:

0-$50: 77% $50-$100: 12% $100-$200: 5% Over $200: 6%

However, according to e-commerce company Pattern, Cadbury Eggs experienced a 499% increase in demand in the lead up to Easter 2020, compared to the average level of demand the rest of the year – more than any other candy. Resse’s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs were a close second, experiencing a 470% increase in demand.

For the complete survey, click here.