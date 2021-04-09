Trendy custom salad shop Sweetgreen opens second Miami location in CocoWalk

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – CocoWalk is getting a complete makeover, and its latest addition to their new lineup of restaurants might just be its healthiest one yet.

Sweetgreen, a popular northeast salad bar chain known for its high-quality, customizable salads has officially opened their second Miami location in Coconut Grove at CocoWalk.

On Thursday, April 8, Sweetgreen held their soft opening.

The 1,990 square foot Coconut Grove restaurant will offer an indoor dining room with expansive patio seating on both sides of the store for diners to enjoy Miami’s year-long warm weather.

Sweetgreen is now open in CocoWalk. (Courtesy of Sweetgreen)

In addition to in-store ordering and delivery, this location will also feature a pedestrian pick up window for those grabbing a bowl on-the-go while exploring the area.

The opening of their CocoWalk location comes after they opened a restaurant in Coral Gables. And, according to their official website, they will be opening two more Miami locations: one in Wynwood on NW 2nd Ave., and the other in Sunset Harbour on Purdy Ave.

Although the CocoWalk location is now open, they will host their grand opening on Monday, April 12.

For the grand opening, Sweetgreen has partnered with local artist Amauri Torzan who has created a single-painted canvas inspired by the seasons using his contemporary and abstract style. According to Sweetgreen, his work will complement their unique restaurant design features, like their custom tiled planters and raked plaster walls.

Sweetgreen has partnered with local artist Amauri Torzan for the CocoWalk restaurant. (Courtesy of Sweetgreen)

Furthermore, for every meal sold on grand opening day, they’ll be donating a meal to Health in the Hood to help support food-insecure children. They’ll also be donating meals to Power U Center for Social Change.

For more information and for the full menu, click here.