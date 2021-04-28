The Forge in Miami Beach to reopen thanks to hospitality mogul

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Just when we thought Miami Beach would be losing one of its most iconic restaurants, leave it to a Miami-based hospitality mogul to stop that thought right in its tracks.

The Forge is officially coming back — and it’s reportedly thanks in part to David Grutman.

According to a new report by The Real Deal (TRD), hospitality entrepreneur and mogul David Grutman of Groot Hospitality plans to take over The Forge in Miami Beach.

Despite the announcement, Grutman’s timeline for the space is currently undisclosed. According to TRD, records show a notice of commencement for an interior demolition was filed with Miami-Dade County in March, and an entity or person tied to Alvin Malnik, its owner, owns the property. Also, Grutman has yet to formally announce his takeover.

Nevertheless, this is what we do know: the deal with Grutman has been in the works since late 2019.

News of this takeover comes years after the iconic Miami Beach steakhouse closed its doors in April of 2019 with plans to return citing restorations and brand enhancements. However, it had remained closed ever since. Then, worry grew among fans when the Miami Herald reported the restaurant auctioned off its items in Dec. of 2020.

Alas, it shall return.

Malnik opened The Forge in the 1950s, and up until April of 2019, it was the second-oldest restaurant in South Florida after Joe’s Stone Crab. Ever since opening, it has been known as a glitzy steakhouse hangout for celebrities ranging from Elizabeth Taylor to Frank Sinatra.