Cocktail-inspired ice cream is taking over Miami

MIAMI – With ice cream and alcohol being two of the top food requests across almost every food delivery platform, it only makes sense that people are looking for ways to combine their love of top-shelf spirits and Instagram-wothy, deliciously creamy ice cream.

Behold, “cocktail ice cream” — the newest, boozy craze among ice cream enthusiasts and ice cream shops across the Magic City. Now, the latest Miami-based ice cream shop to get behind the trend is Wynwood Parlor.

Wynwood Parlor, a black-owned, family business known for their handcrafted ice cream sandwiches made from small-batch cookies, artisan ice cream, and roll-on toppings, has launched a new cocktail-inspired ice cream sandwich collection that combines the best of both worlds for the ultimate boozy indulgence.

Wynwood Parlor's 'Miami Vice' ice cream sandwich made with strawberry cake cookies and vegan toasted coconut (coconut milk) ice cream. (Courtesy of Wynwood Parlor and Dana Pucci PR)

According to the shop, three of the flavors in the new collection are actually entirely vegan, made with their signature coconut milk ice cream.

The flavors in their new collection are: the Piña Colada with pineapple coconut rum cookies and vegan toasted coconut (coconut milk) ice cream, the Miami Vice with strawberry cake cookies and vegan toasted coconut (coconut milk) ice cream, the Bourbon Caramel Fudge with bourbon soaked chocolate cookies and vegan caramel fudge (coconut milk) ice cream rolled in mixed nuts, and lastly, but not least, the Vanilla Old Fashioned with bourbon soaked spice cake cookies and vanilla ice cream.

Wynwood Parlor's 'Bourbon Caramel Fudge' ice cream sandwich with bourbon soaked chocolate cookies and vegan caramel fudge (coconut milk) ice cream rolled in mixed nuts. (Courtesy of Wynwood Parlor and Dana Pucci PR)

The sandwiches are $7.50 each in-store and $15 for a 2-pack via third-party apps.

