Michael’s Genuine to temporarily close in late June for renovations

MIAMI – A longtime Miami Design District restaurant staple has announced it will be undergoing some major renovations beginning this summer.

According to the Miami Herald, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink is temporarily closing its doors beginning in the end of June for a couple of months in order to complete renovations.

The restaurant states it will halt service on June 28 and will reopen sometime in September.

According to a statement released by the restaurant, the restaurant plans to expand their indoor and outdoor dining areas in order to integrate the patio area more fluidly with the rest of the restaurant. Furthermore, they also plan on upgrading their menu and physically expanding their kitchen.

“For over 14 years, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink has been serving delicious dishes crafted with care and fond memories that will last a lifetime to guests from near and far,” reads the statement. “On June 28, MGFD will be pausing service in order to return in September 2021 with an enhanced and expanded experience in a reimagined space. We will share more details along the way and look forward to welcoming our guests back for even more genuine moments soon.”

Founded by acclaimed chef and restaurateur Michael Schwartz in 2007, the landmark restaurant quickly became synonymous with the “Design District” for being one of the first fine-dining establishments to exist in the then up-and-coming neighborhood.

It may be hard to believe now, as the restaurant is currently in the center of Miami’s relatively new Miami Design District and surrounded by stores such as Balenciaga, Hermès, and Dior (to name a few), but there was once a time that Michael’s Genuine was truly the only restaurant in the area worth booking a reservation for.

Growing up in South Florida, many locals will recall trying their first bite of burrata in 2008 at Michael’s Genuine, or booking a reservation for the first time over the phone for a Sunday brunch.