Miami’s hidden gem for dim sum becomes a pop-up restaurant in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Just like so many people, it seems as though entrepreneurs and chefs within the food space used their time off during the COVID-19 to dive into their true passions — or to even create brand new restaurants.

This is certainly the case for the locals-only, dim sum delivery service that grew to have a cult following on Instagram called Zitz Sum.

Now, it’s a 2,000-square-foot pop-up restaurant located right in the heart of Coral Gables. (But we’ll get to that in a second.)

Zitz Sum is the mastermind of Chef Pablo Zitzmann and his wife, pastry chef Natalia Restrepo, who decided to put their COVID-19 downtime to good use and began selling hand-rolled dumplings from home in March of 2020. For 10 hours each day, they stood side-by-side in their kitchen preparing, rolling, filling, and folding the dough for each and every dumpling, and made every filling and sauce from scratch.

As for the name, “Zitz Sum?” It’s a tribute to his nickname and love of dim sum.

Together, they produced between 200 to 300 dumplings daily. At first, it started small, but then came a flood of direct messages on Instagram, (many were even followers from Zitzmann’s former restaurant, ‘No Name Chinese,’ in South Miami).

Quickly, they realized it was time to search for a brick-and-mortar space. That’s when in early 2021, Zitzmann’s dumplings found a kitchen of their own.

Is this a love story?

