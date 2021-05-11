Dunkaroos’ first-ever milkshake is here in Miami for a limited time

The Dunkaroos shake will be sold at all Miami BurgerFi locations for a limited time.

MIAMI – It seems as though the pandemic caused some trends to disappear, such as “F.O.M.O.” (the fear of missing out). However, it seems to have also caused some trends to reappear, like 90s baggy jeans, butterfly clips, tiny purses, and even 90s junk food.

A prime example of this is Dunkaroos, the quintessential 90s dessert snack, which made its return to shelves slowly throughout 2020.

Now, the ultimate 90s treat is bigger than ever before, with a cereal, different flavors, a line of frosting, and now... a Dunkaroos shake.

Dunkaroos has teamed up with BurgerFi to add a specialty milkshake to its’ menu at all Miami BurgerFi locations. The company partnered with General Mills to launch the Dunkaroos Shake in Miami and New York City for a limited time, from now, May 11, until June 13 (or while supplies last).

This is the first time the nostalgic snack has ever been in shake form and is truly the first of its kind.

The Dunkaroos shake uses BurgerFi’s vanilla custard and mixes it with real Dunkaroos cookies. Once the shake is fully mixed, the decadent dessert is topped with rainbow sprinkles and even more Dunkaroos cookies.

90s snack favorite Dunkaroos returning

We hear it’s best to “dunk” the Dunkaroos into the shake to get the ultimate thowback experience.

The beloved childhood snack, consisting of cookies and frosting for dunking, was first introduced in 1992, but was discontinued in the U.S. in 2012, until it returned in the summer of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From May 10 until June 13, the Dunkaroos shake will be available in all Miami, Florida locations. For more information and to find the nearest BurgerFi restaurant in Miami, visit www.burgerfi.com or download the BurgerFi app.