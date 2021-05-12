Beloved Downtown Miami hole-in-the-wall speakeasy reopens over one year later

DOWNTOWN MIAMI, Fla. – Just west of Maurice A. Ferré Park (also known as Bicentennial Park) in Downtown Miami was once a dark and moody watering hole — a locals-only, good food and whiskey-loving speakeasy and bar for those looking for a solid happy hour (or for 5 a.m. drinks) in the heart of Downtown.

However, in March of 2020, everything for that watering hole changed when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the Magic City, forcing bars (especially ones with no outdoor seating options) to temporarily shut their doors — some even for good.

One of those establishments to temporarily shut down was The Corner, which announced they were closing on March 16, 2020 until “further notice.” However, after closing for over a year, they have reopened their doors once more to the relief of their regular patrons.

Founded in 2011, the dark, late-night bar known for craft cocktails, fine spirits, and hotdogs, officially opened its doors on Monday, May 10.

When The Corner alerted their followers of their reopening on Instagram, fans were overjoyed. Some commented, “FINALLYYYYYYY” and “ITS ABOUT TIMEEEEEE,” while one woman commented simply, “I’m screaming.”

A few other comments ranged from “Catch me on a plane back” and “I’m jumping for joy!” to “nature is healing. best bar in miami is back” and “LFG!”

If those aren’t enough reviews for you to get the gist that locals have missed this late-night, Downtown establishment, we don’t know what to tell you.

A decade after first opening, the bar has still made it onto prominent lists ranking Miami’s best bars, including Miami New Times’ “Best Bars of 2020″ and Infatuation Miami’s, “Best Bars in Downtown and Brickell.”

Although some reviews claim it’s because the speakeasy is reminiscent of The Big Easy, boasting cocktails like New Orleans classics such as the Vieux Carré and Sazerac, as well as a classic Hurricane, others say, “The fact that you can order a cocktail at the Corner till 5 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends doesn’t hurt.”

And it’s true. This hole-in-the wall is open Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. until 5 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. all the way until 8 a.m.

Yes, 8 a.m. (Apparently they won’t judge you for an Old Fashioned at 7:30 a.m.)

The Corner is located at 1035 N Miami Ave, Miami, Florida. For more information, visit their website.