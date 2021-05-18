The best South Beach Wine & Food Festival events $150 or less

SOUTH BEACH, Fla. – The first major food festival since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is upon us, and although it’s slated to look a lot different this year, chefs from all around the country will be hitting the sands of South Beach once more for its grand return.

Although many events at the 2021 South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) range from $200 to $400, fans will be delighted to know there are events for the whole family to enjoy at the festival for $150 or less.

The festival, which runs from Thursday, May 20 until Sunday, May 23, celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2021. Since 2002, all proceeds have benefitted the hospitality industry, as well as the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.

A meatball featured at the 2020 South Beach Wine & Food Festival's "Italian Bites on the Beach." Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar. (Courtesy of Nicole Lopez-Alvar)

However, this year, after the pandemic devastated the food and hospitality industry, the festival holds even more significance.

While strict health and safety measures have been put in place (click here to read them in detail), the festival — hopefully — will mark the beginning of a new normal for the culinary and hospitality industries.

Without further ado, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite events at this year’s SOBEWFF that are $150 or under.

Thursday, May 20

SOBEWFF 20th Anniversary Celebration featuring The Chainsmokers, $150: From 10:45 p.m. until 12 a.m., sip on eclectic cocktails by JAJA Tequila and dance the night away to a live performance from The Chainsmokers. This fun event is all hosted by the queen of entertaining herself, Martha Stewart, and Miami’s restaurant and hospitality mogul, David Grutman. For more info, click here.

Friday, May 21

Croquetas & Craft Cocktails, $95: From 10 p.m. until 12 a.m., Croquetas & Craft Cocktails is back for another round of gourmet croquetas accented by a uniquely crafted cocktail experience. The event is hosted by Eileen & Jonathan Andrade and Gio Gutierrez part of the Miami Design District Event Series. For more info, click here.

Saturday, May 22

Bootcamp & Bites, $50: From 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., join chef and TV personality Robert Irvine through the ultimate morning workout designed to jumpstart your weekend at Nikki Beach. And in true Festival-fashion, the workout will be followed by bites from Nikki Beach and refreshing libations. For more info, click here.

Rockin’ Sushi, $150: From 10 p.m. until 12 a.m., join culinary explorer Nico Norena, founder and creator of The Succulent Bite, for an epic late-night party unlike any other poolside at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach. For more info, click here.

Sunday, May 23

Goya Foods’ Fun and Fit as a Family, $15: Both Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., join your favorite chefs and culinary personalities for two fun-filled days of food, fitness and learning at Goya Foods’ Fun and Fit as a Family featuring Kidz Kitchen at Peter Bluesten Park in Hallandale Beach. For more info, click here.

BACARDI presents Best of the Fest, $125: From 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., BACARDI is celebrating 20 years of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival with 15+ fan-favorites from throughout the years and a special performance by 90s icon, Grammy Award-winner and frontman of RUN DMC, Rev Run. Close-out the 20th anniversary of the Festival with the party hosted by James Beard Award-winning TV personality Andrew Zimmern where they’ll be recreating their favorite bites from past Festivals. For more info, click here.