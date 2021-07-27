Miami Spice 2021 Guide: Restaurants, deals, menus, & more

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s almost August, which means one thing — Miami Spice season has finally arrived.

However, if you’re one of the estimated 329,717 new residents that moved to Florida between April of 2020 and April of this year, you’re probably thinking to yourself: “What’s Miami Spice season? Does it have to do with spices? Cooking?”

Well, sort of.

Miami Spice Restaurant Months showcase the very best of Greater Miami’s diverse cuisine and world-renowned chefs, featuring three-course meals at top restaurants for just $28 for lunch and $42 for dinner.

Miami Spice runs from August 1 until September 30.

So, if you’ve been eyeing a restaurant for months, but always felt it was either out of your budget (or you wouldn’t know what to order!) then these once-a-year deals are just for you.

Plus, this year, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau wishes to help those impacted by the tragedy in Surfside. Therefore, all proceeds from Miami Spice restaurant OpenTable reservations booked on the Miami Spice website in 2021 will be donated to relief efforts.

Without further ado (we know you’re hungry), we’ve rounded up restaurants of all cuisines across Miami-Dade County that are participating this year.

Mexican

Bakan Wynwood: Located in the heart of Wynwood, the 6,972-square-foot indoor and outdoor restaurant transports guests to Mexico with its earthy, artsy, and modern space, wide variety of authentic regional dishes, expansive mezcal and tequila offerings, and handcrafted tortilla selection. Miami Spice: Dinner only. Days of week: Monday - Sunday. Address: 2801 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127. Phone: (305) 396-7080.

Bakan Wynwood. Photo by: Bakan Wynwood. (Courtesy of Carma Connected)

Mayami Mexicantina & Bar: Mayami Mexicantina in Wynwood will be offering guests two dinner menus this summer, an August and a September Miami Spice menu. Each night, guests will enjoy live performances, music, and dancing for a dinner party experience. Miami Spice: Dinner only. Days of week: Monday - Saturday. Address: 127 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127. Phone: 786-660-1341.

American

Glass And Vine: Nestled in Coconut Grove’s Peacock Park, Glass and Vine is the outdoor restaurant from Grove Bay Hospitality Group offering a menu of classic American dishes with a South Florida twist. Miami Spice: Lunch and dinner. Lunch: Monday - Friday. Dinner: Sunday - Thursday. Address: 2820 McFarlane Rd. Miami, FL 33133. Phone: (305) 930-8434.

Glass & Vine in Coconut Grove. Photo by: Grove Bay Hospitality Group. (Courtesy of Carma Connected)

Public Square: Serving elevated, all-American eats in the heart of Coral Gables, Public Square is letting guests indulge in menu favorites, such as the Classic Peruvian Ceviche, Roasted Cauliflower Steak, and Creme Brulee. Miami Spice: Lunch and dinner. Lunch: Monday - Friday Dinner: Sunday - Thursday. Address: 6915 Red Road, Coral Gables, FL 33143. Phone: (321) 257-2618.

Root & Bone: Root & Bone in South Miami brings the Southern hospitality, charm, big flavors, and welcoming service to South Miami. Miami Spice: Lunch and dinner. Lunch: Monday - Friday. Dinner: Sunday - Thursday. Address: 5958 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL 33143. Phone: (786) 802-0152.

Stiltsville: Stiltsville Fish Bar in Sunset Harbour is inspired by Jeff McInnis childhood, growing up in Florida’s panhandle, fishing and boating in the Gulf waters, along with he and his partner Janine Booth’s love of simply prepared seafood. The restaurant features classic seafood cookery buoyed by modern techniques, matched with Key West-style drinks. Miami Spice: Lunch and dinner. Lunch: Monday - Friday. Dinner: Sunday - Thursday. Address: 1787 Purdy Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Phone: (786) 353-0477.

Stiltsville in Sunset Harbour. Photo credit: Grove Bay Hospitality Group. (Courtesy of Carma Connected)

Sweet Liberty: Sweet Liberty’s Miami Spice menu includes a welcome cocktail (Rasberry Daquiri) and new spice items including Aguachile Oysters with east coast oysters, aguachile, cucumber, avocado and shallots, Soft Shell Crab with spicy papaya slaw & peanut dipping sauce and Grilled Branzino à la meunière with cauliflower mash and grilled asparagus. Miami Spice: Dinner only. Dinner: Monday - Sunday. Address: 237 20th St. Suite B, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Phone: (305) 763-8217.

Spanish

Bulla Gastrobar: Bulla serves signature Spanish dishes including Patatas Bravas, Huevos Bulla, Buñuelos de Bacalao, and other tapas. Miami Spice: Lunch and dinner. Lunch: Monday - Friday. Dinner: Monday - Sunday. The Falls: 8870 Southwest 136th Street, Miami, FL 33176. Coral Gables: 2500 Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Doral: 5335 NW 87th Ave c102, Doral, FL 33178.

Marea 1939 at The National Hotel: With Executive Chef Sergio Chamizo at the helm, the newly opened Marea 1939 at the National in Miami Beach serves up authentic Spanish cuisine. Guests can enjoy live music on Saturdays and Sundays. Miami Spice: Dinner only. Days of week: Monday - Sunday. Address: 1677 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Phone: (305) 532-2311.

Marea 1939 at the National Hotel. Photo by: The National Hotel. (Courtesy of Carma Connected)

Mediterranean

Byblos: Byblos Miami in Miami Beach serves Eastern Mediterranean cuisine, influenced with both traditional and local ingredients. Byblos blends time-honored classic cooking techniques with modern methods to create inspired dishes with a newly renovated outdoor patio dining area and several unique new takeaway experiences for guests to indulge in. Miami Spice: Dinner only. Days of week: Monday - Thursday and Sunday. Address: 1545 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33139. Phone: (786) 864-2990.

Byblos in Miami Beach. (Courtesy of Alchemy)

Lido Restaurant and Bayside Grill: The Lido Bayside Grill at The Standard Hotel in Miami Beach is guided by locally sourced ingredients and seasonal produce reflected by the spa ethos of the property and its stunning waterside views. Miami Spice: Lunch and dinner. Lunch: Monday - Thursday. Dinner: Monday - Thursday. Address: 40 Island Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33139. Phone: (786) 245-0880.

Baia Beach Club: Baia Beach Club brings the laid-back spirit and effortless sophistication of Mediterranean coastal living to the new Mondrian South Beach. Miami Spice: Dinner only. Days of week: Monday - Thursday and Sunday. Address: 1100 West Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139. Phone: (305) 514-1949.

French

Le Zoo Bal Harbour: Le Zoo at Bal Harbour Shops transports diners to the idyllic sidewalk cafes of Southern France. The menu features timeless French-Mediterranean flavors and combines French spirit with the hustle and bustle of Miami. Miami Spice: Lunch and dinner. Lunch: Monday - Friday. Dinner: Sunday - Thursday. Address: 9700 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33154. Phone: (305) 602-9663.

Le Zoo Bal Harbour. Photo by: Le Zoo Bal Harbour. (Courtesy of Carma Connected)

Vegetarian/Vegan

Diya: A modern take on Indian cuisine, Diya in Miami Beach blends the flavors of India with other Southeast Asian influences with vegetarian plates like Palak Paneer, as well as fusion dishes including Crispy Rice, Chana Tacos, and more. Miami Spice: Dinner. Days of week: Sunday - Saturday. Address: 1766 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Phone: (305) 763-8948.

PLANTA South Beach: The 100% plant-based restaurant located in South Beach’s trendy South of Fifth neighborhood, PLANTA, is offering dishes sure to play tricks on your mind. Dive into classic comfort food eats like eggplant Nigiri, Southwest Burgers and cashew cheesecake - all 100% plant-based. Miami Spice: Lunch and dinner. Lunch: Monday - Friday. Dinner: Monday - Friday. Address: 850 Commerce Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Phone: (305) 397-8513.

PLANTA South Beach. Photo by: PLANTA South Beach. (Courtesy of Carma Connected)

PLANTA Queen: PLANTA Queen is offering plant-based takes on traditional Asian cuisine. Enjoy Bao Sliders made with chick’n fried mushrooms and dive into Singapore Noodles, made with curry, kale, yuba, peppers and bacon bits. Miami Spice: Lunch and Dinner. Lunch: Monday - Friday. Dinner: Monday - Friday. Address: 3015 Grand Avenue, Coconut Grove, Florida 33133. Phone: (786) 600-2835.

Japanese/Asian-Fusion/Chinese

Komodo: The place to see and be seen, Komodo in Brickell combines Southeast Asian cuisine with a South Florida vibe for a dining and nightlife experience like none other. Miami Spice: Dinner only. Address: 801 Brickell Ave. Miami, FL 33131. Phone: (305) 534-2211.

Komodo in Brickell participates in Miami Spice 2021. (Courtesy of Groot Hospitality)

Pubbelly Sushi: Pubbelly Sushi in Miami Beach, Brickell City Centre, Aventura, and Dadeland brings a hyper-creative fusion of Japanese and Latin inspired dishes by founding chef partner José Mendín, a five-time James Beard Award Semi-Finalist for “Best Chef, Southeast.” Umami flavors burst through a variety of sushi dishes, including the Instagram-famous Butter Krab Roll. Miami Spice: Lunch only. Days of week: Monday - Thursday. Miami Beach: 1424 20th St. Miami Beach, FL 33139. Brickell City Centre: Brickell City Centre701 S. Miami Ave. Miami , FL 33130. Aventura: 19565 Biscayne Blvd.Suite 936 Aventura, FL 33180. Dadeland: 8970 SW 72nd Place Miami, FL 33156.

Hakkasan: This award-winning restaurant has made its U.S. debut at Fontainebleau and offers diners authentic Cantonese fare complemented by a diverse menu of New World wines and sake. Miami Spice: Dinner only. Days of week: Monday - Sunday. Address: 4441 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33140. Phone: (877) 326-7412.

Jaya at The Setai: Jaya serves modern Asian cuisine, incorporating various traditional culinary techniques from wok stations to tandoor ovens, inside The Setai Miami Beach. Miami Spice: Lunch and dinner. Lunch: Monday - Saturday. Dinner: Sunday - Wednesday. Address: 2001 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33139. Phone: (855) 923-7899.

Jaya at The Setai. Photo: Jaya at The Setai. (Courtesy of Brustman Carrino Public Relations)

Paperfish Sushi: Contemporary Tokyo-inspired izakaya in Brickell with masterfully crafted Nikkei cuisine using the finest seasonal ingredients. Miami Spice: Dinner only. Days of week: Monday - Sunday. Address: 1421 S. Miami Ave. Miami, FL 33133. Phone: (305) 741-0936.

Fusion/Eclectic

Juvia: Located on Lincoln Road, Juvia is a rooftop restaurant and lounge with amazing views of Miami Beach. Chefs Sunny Oh, formerly of Nobu, and his first hand Kaoru Chang, create blends of Asian, South American with French techniques. Miami Spice: Dinner only. Days of week: Wednesday - Saturday. Address: 1111 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Phone: (305) 763-8272.

Swan: Located in the heart of Miami’s Design District, Swan is an indoor/outdoor dining and cocktail destination known for its modern chic cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails from hospitality mavens David Grutman & Pharrell Williams. Miami Spice: Lunch and dinner. Address: 90 NE 39th Street Miami, FL 33137. Phone: (305) 704-0994.

Swan by Groot Hospitality in the Miami Design District. (Courtesy of Carma Connected)

Italian

Anacapri Italian Restaurant Pinecrest: Located in the heart of Pinecrest, Anacapri is a local favorite that’s been serving classic Italian American staples since 1990. The menu features traditional Italian-American dishes from hearty red sauce classics like lasagna and eggplant parmigiana to favorites like creamy fettuccini alfredo, chicken marsala, and an assortment of risottos. Miami Spice: Lunch and dinner. Lunch: Tuesday - Friday. Dinner: Tuesday - Sunday. Address: 12669 S. Dixie Highway Pinecrest, FL 33156. Phone: (305) 232-8001.

Osteria Morini Miami Beach: Altamarea Group’s Osteria Morini made its debut in Miami Beach in February 2021, and it brings the soulful cuisine and convivial spirit of Italy – particularly Emilia-Romagna, known as the birthplace of prosciutto, mortadella, Parmigiano, and balsamic vinegar – to Miami Beach. Miami Spice: Dinner only. Days of week: Monday - Sunday. Address: 1750 Alton Road, Miami Beach FL 33139. Phone: (305) 918-1037.