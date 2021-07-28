Floridians officially have a favorite junk food

An ice cream cone from Mattheessen's in Key West. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar.

Living in Florida means there’s a good chance you love warmer, more tropical climates. It also means your preferred junk food of choice may be on the cooler side in order to combat that heat.

If you agree, you’re a true Floridian.

According to Google trends research conducted by Bid-On-Equipment, the most popular junk food in the state of Florida is none other than Häagen-Dazs ice cream, followed by tres leches cake and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

Ice cream from Salt & Straw in Coconut Grove. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar. (Courtesy of Nicole Lopez-Alvar)

Häagen-Dazs secured the No. 1 spot in the Sunshine State, followed by tres leches sponge cake (which is also consumed quite chilled). In the running for third place came another delivery favorite, Ben & Jerry’s.

And if you were wondering what the top flavors are, we’ve got the *scoop* on which flavors are the most popular down in Miami.

Rainbow sprinkles are the No. 1 topping in Miami, according to DoorDash data. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar. (Courtesy of Nicole Lopez-Alvar)

According to DoorDash data conducted between from January 1 and June 29, brownie-flavored ice cream is Miami’s No. 1 most ordered flavor of ice cream on DoorDash, followed by “fruit cake” ice cream and “ice cream cake.”

As for the top toppings? Miami’s No. 1 topping is rainbow sprinkles, followed by chocolate chips and hot fudge.

For more on Florida’s favorite junk food, click here.