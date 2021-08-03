Dine Out Lauderdale 2021: Fort Lauderdale restaurant deals, specials, and more

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Miami Spice down in the “305″ might be in full swing, but who said the “954″ can’t join in on the delicious fun?

Dine Out Lauderdale season is finally here, where locals and visitors alike can get the chance to explore Fort Lauderdale’s delicious culinary scene at a discounted price throughout the months of August through September.

During Dine Out Lauderdale, visitors can enjoy some of the best restaurants in Greater Fort Lauderdale that will be serving three-course meals for either $35 or $45 known as “LauderDeals.”

Without further ado, we’ve rounded up of some of our favorite restaurants offering Dine Out Lauderdale menus this summer.

Participating Dine Out Lauderdale Restaurants:

Steak 954 - The W Hotel: Nestled into the waterfront W Fort Lauderdale, Steak 954 takes full advantage of its breathtaking natural surroundings with sweeping beach views during the day and luminous starlit skies at night. The luxury boutique steakhouse is designed with a fresh, clean, nautical feel that draws deep inspiration from the ocean. The menu features dry-aged prime and American Wagyu beef, locally-caught fish, decadent side dishes, and fine wines and spirits. Dine Out Lauderdale: Lunch only. Price: $45 per person. Days of week: Monday through Friday. Address: 401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304. Phone: (954) 414-8333.

Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille: Overlooking Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard, Wild Sea Las Olas is the perfect restaurant for savoring breakfast, lunch, brunch, or dinner in an upbeat, chic, and contemporary ambiance. The modern ambiance of the restaurant reflects the upscale energy of Las Olas Boulevard, and guests may also dine on the sidewalk terrace that offers a great spot for people-watching. Located in the historic Riverside Hotel, Wild Sea Las Olas is a favorite gathering place among visitors and Fort Lauderdale locals alike. Dine Out Lauderdale: Dinner only. Price: $35 per person. Address: 620 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. Phone: (954) 467-2555.

Boatyard : Boatyard is Fort Lauderdale’s premier new waterfront dining destination. Boatyard offers an upscale, nautical-chic vibe in a sophisticated, laidback atmosphere that embraces the pulse of the city’s yachting culture and where marina views abound. With an ‘Eat Local, Be Coastal’ philosophy, Boatyard’s eclectic, seafood-centric menu blends the freshest daily catches from local fisherman with the highest-quality raw bar and shellfish selections and premium cuts of meat, all thoughtfully prepared with locally sourced ingredients for patrons to enjoy inside, outside or dockside. Dine Out Lauderdale: Dinner only. Price: $35 per person Address: 1555 SE 17th St. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. Phone: 954-525-7400.

3030 Ocean: Relax with a meal at their candlelight filled dinner bistro, which serves stylish American Cuisine, fresh local seafood and special meats. Our restaurant’s menu has been thoughtfully designed with you in mind for your next visit to the waterfront of South Florida. Dine Out Lauderdale: $45 per person. Days of week: Sunday - Thursday. Address: 3030 Holiday Dr. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. Phone: (954) 765-3030.

Aruba Beach Cafe: “Ocean views, Caribbean-American cookery, tropical drinks & nightly live music get the party started” says Aruba Beach Cafe, where good food, drinks, friends, and laughter are always the catch of the day. Whether you arrive from a stroll on the beach or from the valet, you will immediately feel the island influence. Nestled in the swaying palms of the beach at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Aruba Beach Cafe is a reminder of the Caribbean. Dine Out Lauderdale: Lunch and dinner. Price: $35 per person. Address: One Commercial Blvd. Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308. Phone: (954) 776-0001

El Vez Fort Lauderdale: El Vez serves up regional Mexican fare in a vibrant setting and offers a vast tequila selection and outstanding signature cocktails, including various margaritas available by the glass or pitcher. The restaurant is the third outpost for El Vez following the sister restaurants’ success in Philadelphia and New York. Dine Out Lauderdale: Lunch and dinner. Lunch: $35 Friday - Sunday. Dinner: $45 Sunday - Thursday. Address: 401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304. Phone: (954) 414-8336.

Lona Cocina & Tequileria: Experience Chef Pablo Salas’ contemporary take on traditional Mexican fare at Lona Cocina & Tequileria. From the original Ahi Tuna Tostada to the Lobster Quesadilla, each dish is designed to bring the vibrant flavors of Mexico to the American food scene. Take in the stunning ocean views as you indulge in delectable cuisine. Dine Out Lauderdale: Lunch and dinner. Price: $45. Days of week: Monday - Thursday. Address: 321 N Fort Lauderdale Bch. Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304. Phone: (954) 245-3069.

For the complete list of participating restaurants, click here.