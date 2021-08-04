South Florida restaurants offering deals for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 2021

It seems there’s a new unofficial holiday for food popping up each and every single day, but we think this one is kind of important, dough.

Today, August 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

And just like all good things in life, this special holiday will crumb to an end. Therefore, hurry on out to one of these establishments offering deals and more on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Deals

Mrs. Fields

Get 20 percent off cookie cakes this National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with the code CHIP on online orders at Mrs. Fields.

Insomnia Cookies

All customers at Insomnia Cookies can get a free Chocolate Chunk cookie with purchase (no minimum amount) in-store or online. Then, on August 10, you can get a S’mores Deluxe Cookiewich for $5, and on August 13, you can get a baker’s dozen for the price of 12.

Ad

Dairy Queen

Stop by DQ to enjoy the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat, which includes chocolate chip cookie dough and rich fudge blended with creamy DQ soft serve.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Get a free Pizookie (pizza-sized cookie!) from BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse by being a BJ’s Premier Rewards PLUS member where you can get exclusive deals and offers, rack up points with each purchase, and enjoy a FREE Pizookie when you sign up and on your birthday.

GrubHub x Subway

Every Wednesday through September 29, diners can get their hands on up to five free cookies at Subway and a $0 Delivery Fee when they order $25 or more from Subway on GrubHub. When you spend $15 you can get two free cookies and free delivery. To check out the deal, click here.

Ad

South Florida Bakeries to Try

Batch Cookie Co.

Located in Fort Lauderdale and Plantation. Click here for more.

Night Owl Cookie Co.

Located in the Miami Design District, Wynwood, North Miami, and Florida International University. Click here for more.

Cindy Lou’s Cookies

Located in Miami. Click here for more.

Zak the Baker

Located in Wynwood and at Whole Foods. Click here for more.

Fireman Derek’s

Located in Wynwood and Coconut Grove. Click here for more.