This city is now home to the best brunch in Florida

Oxford Exchange in Tampa, Florida has been ranked No. 9 in the Best Brunch Spots in the U.S. by Tripadvisor.

TAMPA, Fla. – When it comes to brunch, one Florida restaurant in particular takes it beyond “avo toast,” mimosas, and mason jars — and now they’ve ended up ranking as the state’s best.

The 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice “Best of the Best” Restaurants awards is here, and this year, they’ve included one of the decade’s most rising popular mealtimes to their annual list of rankings — brunch.

Their team rounded up the top, go-to brunch spots in the U.S. according to people who have visited them and reviewed them on Tripadvisor. (So, perhaps that last Bloody Mary in their system led them to make a positive review, but we aren’t complaining.)

Out of the top 10 Best Brunch Spots in the United States, coming in at No. 9 is none other than Oxford Exchange in Tampa, Florida.

According to their review, Oxford Exchange does brunch exceptionally well, stating that it’s, “An ordinary brunch turned outstanding culinary experience.”

The restaurant, which is vegetarian and vegan friendly, serves contemporary American cuisine and cafe cuisine in a setting that is, according to one reviewer, a “Brunch girls dream. Gorgeous setting with elaborate eye catching decor.”

And as for the quirky name? It’s just as literature-forward as the name suggests.

Their restaurant description states, “We believe that real benefits come from sharing the simple pleasures of every day living. Oxford Exchange attempts to promote open and civil conversations, the exploration of literature, the benefits of shared meals and drinks, curated retail products and provides a home for business.”

Now, this definitely isn’t your average brunch spot — and you might just get a good book recommendation out of a visit here (besides a mimosa-induced hangover).

Oxford Exchange is located at 420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, Florida 33606. Hours are Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., and Saturday & Sunday for brunch from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

For the complete list of winners in the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards’ Best Brunch Spots in the United States, click here.