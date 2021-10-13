An entire food festival dedicated to rosé is coming to Fort Lauderdale

Seaglass | The Fort Lauderdale Rosé Experience is making its return to Fort Lauderdale Beach.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – If you find your gaze immediately wandering to the selection of rosé when presented with a wine menu, then we have the festival for you — an entire festival dedicated to rosé is coming to Fort Lauderdale.

Seaglass, The Fort Lauderdale Florida Rosé Experience, is officially returning to the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach from January 21-23 of next year.

The second annual festival will span three days and showcase the *berry* best of the sparkling wine — over 30 varieties, to be exact. Plus, festival-goers can expect to enjoy plenty of wine, spirits, craft beer, and food during their visit.

Seaglass The Fort Lauderdale Rosé Experience is coming to Fort Lauderdale Beach. (Courtesy of Alchemy Agency)

Proceeds from the event will benefit AutoNation’s DRV PNK Initiative, which has raised over $28 million for cancer research and treatment in South Florida, according to organizers.

“Seaglass captures the essence of Greater Fort Lauderdale with its irresistible feet-in-the-sand, rosé-in-hand vibe,” says Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale. “It provides a wonderful opportunity for visitors to meet and mingle with members of our very diverse and eclectic local community.”

“Rosé is more than another wine; it’s a lifestyle,” adds Carlos Suarez, Owner/Founder of Seaglass.

Honestly, we couldn’t agree more.

The festival is presented by The Seaglass Group, AutoNation & Mercedes-Benz, The Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, and Visit Lauderdale.

To learn more about Seaglass, The Fort Lauderdale Rosé Experience, or to purchase tickets, click here.