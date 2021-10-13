An entire food festival dedicated to rosé is coming to Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – If you find your gaze immediately wandering to the selection of rosé when presented with a wine menu, then we have the festival for you — an entire festival dedicated to rosé is coming to Fort Lauderdale.
Seaglass, The Fort Lauderdale Florida Rosé Experience, is officially returning to the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach from January 21-23 of next year.
The second annual festival will span three days and showcase the *berry* best of the sparkling wine — over 30 varieties, to be exact. Plus, festival-goers can expect to enjoy plenty of wine, spirits, craft beer, and food during their visit.
Proceeds from the event will benefit AutoNation’s DRV PNK Initiative, which has raised over $28 million for cancer research and treatment in South Florida, according to organizers.
“Seaglass captures the essence of Greater Fort Lauderdale with its irresistible feet-in-the-sand, rosé-in-hand vibe,” says Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale. “It provides a wonderful opportunity for visitors to meet and mingle with members of our very diverse and eclectic local community.”
“Rosé is more than another wine; it’s a lifestyle,” adds Carlos Suarez, Owner/Founder of Seaglass.
Honestly, we couldn’t agree more.
The festival is presented by The Seaglass Group, AutoNation & Mercedes-Benz, The Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, and Visit Lauderdale.
To learn more about Seaglass, The Fort Lauderdale Rosé Experience, or to purchase tickets, click here.