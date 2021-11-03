Carvel introduces new ‘crunchies’ for the holidays

Carvel ice cream is known for its signature chocolate crunchies, but this holiday season, the national ice cream purveyor is teaming up with Lotus Biscoff to introduce ‘Cookie Butter Crunchies.’

The new flavor is a blend of crispy vanilla crunchies and Lotus Biscoff cookie crumbles, coated in a sweet vanilla shell.

COOKIE BUTTER is back! We’re making all your winter wishes come true. Cookie Butter Ice Cream is here, this time with Cookie Butter Crunchies! Made with Lotus Biscoff® cookie crumbles. Available in shoppes and on delivery at participating locations. pic.twitter.com/O30FRtmw88 — Carvel Ice Cream (@CarvelIceCream) November 1, 2021

Carvel fans can also enjoy other cookie butter ice cream flavored sundaes, shakes and soft serve treats through the holidays.