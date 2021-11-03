80º
Carvel introduces new ‘crunchies’ for the holidays

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Carvel Cookie Butter shake with Lotus Biscoff crunchies (Courtesy: Carvel Ice Cream)

Carvel ice cream is known for its signature chocolate crunchies, but this holiday season, the national ice cream purveyor is teaming up with Lotus Biscoff to introduce ‘Cookie Butter Crunchies.’

The new flavor is a blend of crispy vanilla crunchies and Lotus Biscoff cookie crumbles, coated in a sweet vanilla shell.

Carvel fans can also enjoy other cookie butter ice cream flavored sundaes, shakes and soft serve treats through the holidays.

