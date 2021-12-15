Philadelphia Cream Cheese will pay you ‘not’ to make dessert this Christmas

A recent cream cheese shortage across the country has prompted Philadelphia Cream Cheese to offer a reward to customers who find an alternative to a Christmas cheesecake.

The Kraft Heinz brand announced on Wednesday, it will be offering a $20 digital reward for 18,000 consumers who opt to purchase a holiday dessert instead of making a cream cheese based dessert.

The SpreadTheFeeling offer asks consumers to make a reservation on a special website online beginning at noon on Friday. After reserving their spot, they have to submit a store or restaurant receipt for any dessert dated between 12/17-12/24. Consumers would then be able to use the code they received when they signed up to earn a $20 digital reward by entering that code on the same site, from 12/28 through 1/4/22.

