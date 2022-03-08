St. Patrick’s Day treats with a Miami twist

Shamrocks, leprechauns, corned beef and cabbage and images of a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow are popular sights during the month of March as many prepare to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Vicky Bakery is celebrating in true South Florida fashion, offering up their own version of a pot of gold, but this time, with croquetas.

St. Patrick's Day themed cupcake (Courtesy: Vicky Bakery)

The bakery will also serve up cupcakes and cakes, decorated with the special color of the day, green.

St. Patrick's Day themed cake (Courtesy: Vicky Bakery)

For a look at the menu offerings available beginning on Monday, Mar. 14, click on this link.