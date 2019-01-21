Food

Act quick to grab free Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Associated Press

MIAMI - If you're a fan of free doughnuts, Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.

Through January 27, the doughnut giant is offering a FREE dozen original glazed doughnuts with the purchase of another dozen.

WAGA reports collecting on the deal is as simple as signing up for the Krispy Kreme rewards program.

