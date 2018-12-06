Food

Miami Art Week guide for locals: Tips for foodies

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

From left, Mia Moretti and Margot, of The Dolls, attend with Liza Voloshin the Vanity Fair x Pérez Art Museum Miami x Genesis Dinner at Forte Dei Marmi on Tuesday. Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

DESIGN DISTRICT

Pharrell Williams' spot

What: Swan and Bar Bevy

Where: 90 NE 39 St. 

Quick stations

What: St. Roch Market

Where: 140 NE 39 St. (Second floor)

 

MIMO DISTRICT

Sushi time

What: Vagabond

Where: 7301 Biscayne Blvd. 

Late-night pho

What: Phuc Yea

Where: 7100 Biscayne Blvd. 

 

 WYNWOOD 

Pop-up market

What: Hive

Where: 2250 NW Second Ave.

Al fresco dining

What: The Wynwood Yard

Where: 56 NW 29 St. 

 

Donut junkies

What: Salty Donut

Where: 50 NW 23rd St. 

Asian market

What: 1-800 Lucky with DJ Boys Noize

Where: 143 NW 23 St.

Asian barbecue

What: Kyu

Where: 251 NW 25 St. 

Creative dining

What: Alter

Where: 223 NW 23 St.

Art and food

What: R House

Where: 2727 NW Second Ave. 

Chef Norman Van Aken

What: Three

Where: 50 NW 24 St. 

 

DOWNTOWN

Near Museum Park 

What: Arson

Where: 104 NE Second Ave. 

Japanese 5-course dinner

What: Zuma

Where: The Epic at 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way. 

MID-BEACH 

Argentine grill 

What: Los Fuegos by Frances Mallmann 

Where: Faena District, 3201 Collins Ave. 

 

SOBE 

Italian 

What: Macchialina

Where: 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

Stone crabs

What: Joe's Take Away 

Where: 11 Washington Ave., South Beach 

Mexican food porn

What: Naked Taco

Where: 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

 

 

