Miami Art Week guide for locals: Tips for foodies

DESIGN DISTRICT
Pharrell Williams' spot
What: Swan and Bar Bevy
Where: 90 NE 39 St.
Quick stations
What: St. Roch Market
Where: 140 NE 39 St. (Second floor)
MIMO DISTRICT
Sushi time
What: Vagabond
Where: 7301 Biscayne Blvd.
Late-night pho
What: Phuc Yea
Where: 7100 Biscayne Blvd.
WYNWOOD
Pop-up market
What: Hive
Where: 2250 NW Second Ave.
Al fresco dining
What: The Wynwood Yard
Where: 56 NW 29 St.
Donut junkies
What: Salty Donut
Where: 50 NW 23rd St.
Asian market
What: 1-800 Lucky with DJ Boys Noize
Where: 143 NW 23 St.
Asian barbecue
What: Kyu
Where: 251 NW 25 St.
Creative dining
What: Alter
Where: 223 NW 23 St.
Art and food
What: R House
Where: 2727 NW Second Ave.
Chef Norman Van Aken
What: Three
Where: 50 NW 24 St.
DOWNTOWN
Near Museum Park
What: Arson
Where: 104 NE Second Ave.
Japanese 5-course dinner
What: Zuma
Where: The Epic at 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way.
MID-BEACH
Argentine grill
What: Los Fuegos by Frances Mallmann
Where: Faena District, 3201 Collins Ave.
SOBE
Italian
What: Macchialina
Where: 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
Stone crabs
What: Joe's Take Away
Where: 11 Washington Ave., South Beach
Mexican food porn
What: Naked Taco
Where: 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
