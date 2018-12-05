Burger King is giving away 1-cent Whoppers...at McDonald's

MIAMI - Have you ever ordered a Whopper at McDonald's? Well, now you can.

A new Burger King marketing promotion known as the "Whopper Detour" is sending McDonald's customers to the nearest Burger King with the promise of 1-cent Whoppers.

The Miami-based fast-food restaurant chain debuted the promotion Tuesday. Burger King also released a promotional video to coincide with the marketing ploy.

Here's how it works: Whenever you're within 600 feet of a McDonald's restaurant, you can open the Burger King app and place an order for a Whopper. It'll cost you a penny. You'll then be detoured to the nearest participating Burger King, where you can pick up the signature flame-grilled burger.

This one-time-only offer is available now through Dec. 12 at participating Burger King locations throughout the country, excluding Alaska and Hawaii.

So what does McDonald's think of the idea? Calls and emails to McDonald's seeking comment have not been returned.

