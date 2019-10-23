Cookies as addictive as cocaine, study shows

MIAMI - After this latest news about cookies, it might be time to call it quits. Like call it quits on everything.

A new study claims that cookies are just as addictive as cocaine and other drugs.

Yes, cookies. Those small discs of delectable goodness may be making you a junkie.

Researchers at the University of Bordeaux wrote that cookie ingredients trigger nearly the same response as cocaine, mainly due to the sugar and salt.

According to the study, salt activates the brain's reward centers, which only enhances the normal addictive effects of the cookies, KRON reports.

"Overall, this research has revealed that sugar and sweet reward can not only substitute to addictive drugs, like cocaine, but can even be more rewarding and attractive," the study claims.

As we said, why go on?

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.