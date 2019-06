MIAMI - Believe it or not, summer has yet to officially begin, but when it does Friday you can score yourself some free ice cream.

Dairy Queen will celebrate the first day of summer by giving away free ice cream cones.

On Friday, June 21 you can claim your free small regular or dipped cone with any purchase by using the Dairy Queen app.

Ice cream has never been that simple.

