Rodent issues found at 3 South Florida restaurants; roach activity at Taco Bell

State records show seven South Florida restaurant kitchens have recently been ordered shut.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***TACO BELL

7120 WEST MCNAB ROAD

NORTH LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 10/20/20

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches under steamtable on cook line 1 live under cold line where uncovered lettuces, tomatoes, cheeses are held cold 2 live under cold line where to reach in cooler doors. 1 live under shelve next to cold line where tacos are made 5 live roaches crawling in and out of gap under prep table next to cold line in service area in kitchen Approximately 10 live roaches in gap between cold line and storage shelve on cook line 1 live crawling of floor in front of cold line in kitchen area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 5 dead roaches in steamtable. 3 dead roaches under shelve next to cold line.”

***HURRICANE GRILL AND WINGS

MIDTOWN MIAMI

3201 NORTH MIAMI AVENUE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 10/7/20

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Insect control device installed over food preparation area. Observed Ecolab bug zapper installed over sauces and tortillas.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 10+ small flying insects near back door area by the mop sink. Observed approximately 50+ small flying insects by dry storage area where seasonings, sauces, and single service items are stored. Observed small flying insects land on dry storage food sealed products. No door separating hallway to kitchen.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees,”

***EL CANTONES RESTAURANT

11865 SW 26TH STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 10/5/20

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 25+ rodent droppings under dishwashing sink and under cook line.”

***GO BENTO

2725 HOLLYWOOD BLVD.

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 10/23/20

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“No dishwashing facilities of any kind provided. Three compartment sink is not connected to plumbing and no dish machine present in the establishment. There is one prep sink and multiple hand sinks in the establishment.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. 1. Sushi cooler; tuna (47°F - Cold Holding); wahoo (47°F); salmon (47°F - Cold Holding); yellowfin tuna (47°F). Operator indicated the items have been in the cooler for 3 hours. All TCS moved to alternate refrigeration to quick chill. Retested tuna 43°f, salmon 42°f, wahoo 42°f, yellowfin tuna 43°f. 2.in left flip top cooler - bean sprouts (48°F); cooked chicken (53°F); pot sticker (50°F). Indicated all items in cooler for 3 hours and flip top cover was open. All TCS items moved to lower portion of cooler to quick chill. Retested pot sticker 41°f, cooked chicken 40°f, bean sprouts 43°f. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation**.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

***LA BELLA CAFE CARIBBEAN SOUL FOOD

230 S CYPRESS ROAD

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 10/22/20

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live roaches on 5 gallon container of cooking oil used for cooking next to reach in freezer in kitchen, 5 live on floor in dry food storeroom, 1 live on wall at 3 compartment sink near reach in cooler, 2 live in steam-well on shelf under table at cook line in center of kitchen, 1 live on floor fan in dining room.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 5 dead roaches in cleaning bucket, 3 dead inside unused steam table at prep shelf, 7 dead under shelf in storeroom, 1 dead under 3 compartment sink, 3 dead on floor near cooler next to storeroom and 4 dead inside bottom of reach in freezer ledge.”

“Food stored on floor. Bag of rice and onions on kitchen floor.”

***DON MATIAS RESTAURANT NO. 2

7788 NW 44TH STREET

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 10/22/20

27 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. -Observed 4 droppings on top of the dish machine. -Observed 2 droppings by the back door in the ware washing area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. -Observed 3 dead roaches on floor under triple sink. -Observed 7 dead roaches on floor at the cookline. -Observed 3 dead on the floor behind the True Freezer. -Obseved 2 roach traps with a total 15 dead roaches behind the operable reach in freezer across from the bar area. -Observed 2 roach traps in the Bar area with a total of 9 dead roaches in traps. -Observed 2 dead roaches in the bar area on the counter tops.”

“Tracking powder pesticide used inside establishment. 1)In the kitchen- under cooking equipment at the cookline, under the steam table and on top of the prep table under the microwave and Cadco oven. 2) Inside the men’s and women’s Restrooms and in the hallway. 3) In the bar area.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. 1) Walk in cooler- 20 quarts of cooked beans (47-50°) cooling overnight. 2) Walk in cooler- 10 quarts of soup (46-48°) cooling overnight.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to being blocked by garbage can. In the bar area.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Throughout kitchen and in the food storage area.”

“Reuse of single-service articles. -At the cook line- observed the cook touch cooked white rice after handling raw fish directly with the same gloves. Explained proper hand washing procedures and safe food handling procedures to the employee. Employee washed her hands and changed her gloves.”

“Employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands. -At the cook line- observed the cook touch cooked white rice after handling raw fish directly with the same gloves. Explained proper hand washing procedures and safe food handling procedures to the employee. Employee washed her hands and changed her gloves.”

***CEVICHE DOZO

5715 HOLLYWOOD BLVD.

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 10/20/20

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 2 rodent droppings on flip top cooler 20 rodent droppings in oven closest to wall in kitchen Over 50 rodent droppings on floor by prep table and reach in freezer 3 rodent droppings on bottom shelf of prep table 6 rodent droppings on floor under prep table of rice cooker.”

“Interior of microwaves soiled with encrusted food debris.”