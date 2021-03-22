1 restaurant, 45 violations, 500 plus rodent droppings!

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – State records show a whopping 45 violations were recently found at Susie Lai Chinese in North Miami Beach.

Rodents were seen running, droppings were found all over the place and roaches were found, as well.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

Susie Lai has not been allowed to re-open pending a re-inspection.

All the others mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***SUSIE LAI CHINESE RESTAURANT

18305 NE 19TH AVENUE

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 3/18/21

45 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed 2 rats running along the kitchen floor from the wash ware area into a hole in the wall by the kitchen back door; observed 1 rat in the back food storage area; and as Inspector is conducting inspection 1 mice ran from the dining area under the Coca Cola machine. Observed employee killing 1 mice by coffee station.”

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 500+ rodent droppings found throughout the kitchen, dining, food storage, and bathroom areas: Observed approximately 3 rodent droppings on the floor inside the establishment by the front counter and front door; 8+ rodent droppings at the entrance of the kitchen door, 11 rodent droppings on the window sills by booths in the dining areas; 4 rodent droppings on the floor by the wall (at the inside) in the kitchen; approximately 100+ rodent droppings on containers of soy sauces, flour, rice, and sugar in the dry storage areas; 100+ rodent droppings on shelves that stores can and packaged foods; 30+ rodent droppings inside clean pans and plates under the prep table; 7 rodent droppings in containers of to go food trays; 1 rodent dropping on the prep table next to a container of sauce used for bbq ribs, that chef was using; 10 rodent droppings in front of the cook line; 15 rodent droppings in boxes on shelves by the dry storage areas; 50+ rodent droppings on shelves that stores clean pots and pans; 200+ rodent droppings along the baseboards of entire kitchen and dry storage walls, and 4 rodent droppings in kitchen hand wash sinks.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 3 live roaches crawling in the three compartment sink, 2 live roaches on the dishwasher drain board, and 3 live roaches crawling on the kitchen wall by the storage shelf with dry noodles; 4 live roaches crawling in front of the dish machine area; 3 live roaches crawling in front of the preparation table where the cook is cooking and preparing food.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 10+ live small flying insects in the kitchen by the dish machine, and back storage areas; and approximately 7+ live small flying insects in the bathroom areas.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 11+ dead roaches on the kitchen floor under the in the three compartment sink, 2 dead roaches on the dishwasher drain board.”

***TACOS TACOS PIZZA PIZZA

2021 PEMBROKE ROAD

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 3/16/21

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen food preparation area. Observed over 30 small flies on clean plates and food storage pans and on a drain shelf above the prep area hand sink. Operator began killing flies. Observed over 20 small flies on the spice shelf storage rack. Operator began killing flies.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Shell eggs held in a unit maintaining an ambient air temperature greater than 45 degrees Fahrenheit. In the Kenmore refrigerator; shell eggs (73°F). Per the operator he eggs were in the cooler for 2 days.”

***GOLD CLUB

1820 NW 21ST STREET

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 3/16/21

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 4 live roaches observed behind 2 door flip top cooler on cook line. Approximately 10 live roaches observed in cove molding behind cook line cooler. 1 live roach located at bar.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 15 dead roaches located on floor behind 2 door stainless flip top cooler on cook line across from hood. Approximately 5 dead roaches found on floor behind 1 door white reach in freezer. 1 dead roach found on floor behind oven. 1 dead roach found on floor under triple sink. Operator and employee cleaned up area and sanitized area.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.”