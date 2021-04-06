Rodent, roach, fly issues found inside restaurant ordered shut for second time this year

SUNRISE, Fla. – They were first ordered shut back in January and, according to state records, it happened again last week.

Bistro Creole, in Sunrise, was the only restaurant kitchen ordered shut in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties last week.

This time, there were rodent issues on top of roach and fly issues.

According to state records, Bistro Creole was first ordered shut on Jan. 27.

State records show fly and roach issues were recorded back in January.

Bistro Creole was allowed to reopen following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***BISTRO CREOLE

6130 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 3/29/21

18 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/27/21

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 8 rodents droppings under dry storage shelf in kitchen. Approximately 20 rodent droppings behind cookline.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. -Observed 6 live roaches on shelf above prep table where packaged foods are stored Approximately 10 live roaches under prep table where uncovered prepped onions and peeled plantains are stored Observed 1 live roach in clean and sanitizer pot on floor in dry storage room Observed 1 live roach on wall where rices are stored in hallway **Repeat Violation.”

Ad

“Food contaminated by flying insects continued to serve food. See stop sale. Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 20 live flies flying around, landing on prepped onions, plantains, griots, turkey on cook-line.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 20 live flies flying around, landing on cut onions, cooked plantains, cooked griots, cooked turkey on cookline **Repeat Violation**.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 20 dead roaches behind cookline **Repeat Violation**.”

“Food stored on floor. 1) Observed bucket with peeled plantains on floor on cookline 2) Observed cooking oil on floor in front of cookline 3) Observed bags of rices on floor in hallway **Repeat Violation**.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Observed objectionable odor in throughout establishment.”

Ad

“Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Observed employee touching cooked plantains with barehands on cook-line.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed Chicken 51°F on prep table in front of kitchen.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”