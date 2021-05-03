Flies landing on food leads to restaurant closure

MIAMI – State records show Divino Ceviche in Miami had a serious fly issue.

The inspector saw flies landing on cooked food.

Inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation were at Divino based on a complaint.

Food safety inspection reports from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services also indicated problems at a South Florida Winn Dixie and Exxon gas station.

No restaurant kitchens were ordered shut in Broward or Monroe Counties last week.

Below is a list of places that were inspected and some of their violations.

Divino Ceviche was allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***DIVINO CEVICHE

