Warning! Convenience store ordered to stop selling all food items

MIAMI – An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has ordered the management of Quike Food Mart in Miami to stop selling all foods.

According to state records, the convenience store was first inspected April and again this week.

According to records, rodent issues were found both times.

On Monday, May 3, a dead rodent was spotted under food shelving.

A re-inspection is required before the “stop sale” is lifted.

Below are the violations and number of citations written.

****QUIKE FOOD MART

7018 NE 2ND AVENUE