Rodent, roach issues, plus contaminated food lead to restaurant shutdowns

PLANTATION, Fla. – Complaints led to the shutdown of two South Florida restaurants last week.

Thai Thai in Plantation has not yet been allowed to re-open.

Rodent issues were also discovered at Onigiri Casa Poke in Midtown.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

Onigiri Casa Poke was allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***THAI THAI SUSHI BAR

1861 NORTH PINE ISLAND ROAD

PLANTATION

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/13/21

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 10 dropping underneath dish draining rack next to cook line 4 droppings under M3 flip top cooler in front of cook line 2 droppings by mop sink 10 droppings under counters in sushi bar.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on prep table in front of walk in cooler 1 live roach in kitchen under rice cooker 5 live in clean and sanitized food containers on storage shelf in front restroom next cook line . 1 live roach on wall next to clean food containers on cook line Approximately 20 live roaches on storage rack where clean sanitized food containers are stored next to rice cooker Approximately 10 live roaches under cook line 5 live roaches in gasket of M3 flip top cooler in front of cook line 2 live roaches in electrical switch next to hot water heater by back door 1 live roach in rice bin behind walk in cooler 4 live on shelf where box syrups are stored in wait station.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 10 dead roaches in empty bucket by exit door Approximately 20 dead roaches inside GE chest freezer next to walk in cooler Approximately 10 dead roaches on shelf where box syrups are stored in wait station.”

“Food contaminated by dead roach. See stop sale. 1) Observed 1 live roach in rice bin behind walk in cooler. 2) Observed mold like substance on rice in rice bin behind walk in cooler. See stop sale.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 10 dead roaches in empty bucket by exit door Approximately 20 dead roaches inside GE chest freezer next to walk in cooler Approximately 10 dead roaches on shelf where box syrups are stored in wait station **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2021-05-14: -Observed 1 dead roach and egg case by front door entrance. -Observed approximately 3 dead roaches next to hot water heater - Observed approximately 2 dead roaches behind M3 Turbo Air - Observed approximately 2 dead roaches under prep table by prep sink. - Observed approximately 5 dead roaches under storage rack in dry storage area -Observed approximately 2 dead roaches behind chest freezer in storage area - Observed approximately 8 dead roaches next to cook line -Observed approximately 4 dead roaches in dining room area -Observed approximately 3 dead roaches in server station under 2 door reach in where beverages stored -Observed 1 dead roach in server station against wall next to microwave -Observed approximately 40 dead roaches under rack where clean pots and pans are stored -Observed approximately 4 dead roaches under triple sink. -Observed 1 dead in trash bin in kitchen next to prep table -Observed approximately 4 dead in hallway leading to bathrooms. -Observed approximately 20 dead roaches under sushi bar counters. -Observed approximately 8 dead roaches on lid of dry Star Anise. Operator discarded and washed lid.”

***ONIGIRI CASA POKE USA

MIDTOWN MIAMI

3301 NE 1ST AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/11/21

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 12 rodent droppings on wall behind dishwasher.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 dead roaches on wall behind dishwasher.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 20 small flying insects in dry storage area, landing on clean and sanitized cutting board, landing on outside of food cans. Observed Approximately 5 live flying insects in kitchen area, landing on wall and sanitized equipment.”

“Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed 5 dead flies on floor by mop sink.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Throughout property.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Throughout property.”