Dirty Dining Extra: South Florida Einstein Bagels ordered shut after complaint

PLANTATION, Fla. – A state inspector was at the Einstein Bros. Bagels shop on Nob Hill Road Monday and ordered the place shut.

The unannounced inspection was based on a complaint.

According to state records, over 200 flies were landing on items and flying around the restaurant.

A mold-like substance was also making contact with ice and there was a “stop sale” ordered on food that was out of temperature.

As of this post, the Einstein Bagels has not been allowed to re-open.

We will keep you posted.

***EINSTEIN BROS. BAGELS

989 NOB HILL ROAD

PLANTATION

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/17/21

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed approximately 15 flies flying around self-service drink station. Observed one of the flies landing on napkin dispenser and one landing on soda machine unit. -Observed approximately 100 live flies flying around front counter area. Observed flies landing on menu boards, wall behind menu boards, license plaques, container of caramel sauce, single service articles and container where condiment packets are stored in front service area where bagels are stored and sandwich make station- where preparation is in process. -Observed approximately 15 live flies flying under register, landing on cup with apple cider vinegar to trap flies. -Observed 1 live fly landing on cardboard box in dry storage area, located in rear kitchen. -Observed approximately 15 live flies on mural next to hallway leading to bathrooms. - Observed approximately greater than 50 live flies in hallway next to bathroom. - Observed approximately more than 20 live flies in women’s bathroom. -Observed 1 live fly landing around triple sink area in rear kitchen. -Observed approximately 5 live flies around mop sink in rear kitchen area. -Observed approximately 2 live flies in trash bin, next to bagel slicer at front service area. - Observed 2 live flies landing on glass inside bagel showcase Advised operator of start sanitizing work stations.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Operator shut down machine for cleaning.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked brisket (59°F - Cold Holding) at 10:10am at front counter. Observed Cooke brisket portioned in plastic ramekins and stored above fill line. Per operator, prepped yesterday. See Stop Sale. 2.) Observed container of eggs sitting next to egg cooker at front counter, under no temperature control. Observed raw eggs (66°F - Cold Holding) at 10:00am. Per operator, 1 hr. Operator transferred to reach in cooler to quick chill.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. 1.) Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked brisket (59°F - Cold Holding) at 10:10am at front counter. Observed Cooke brisket portioned in plastic ramekins and stored above fill line. Per operator, prepped yesterday. 2.) Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed ice in ice machine with mold making contact with ice. Operator turned off machine to burn ice and clean machine.”

“Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Observed case of raw eggs stored over lox in walk in cooler. Operator went to invert items.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food reheated in a microwave oven for hot holding not reaching 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed sausage patty reheated to (139°F - Reheating). Advised operator to put back in microwave for longer period to cook. Retested at above 165°F.”