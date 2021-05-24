Roach infestation shuts sushi spot. Is their social post deceiving diners?

Shima on NW 67th Avenue in Hialeah was shut down because of a roach issue last week.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A serious roach issue led to the closure of Shima on NW 67th Avenue in Hialeah last week.

Roaches were spotted crawling on and around a sushi station.

According to records, when the Inspector came back to re-inspect, things were not any better.

At the time of publication, Shima has not been allowed to re-open.

A social media post told customers the restaurant was closed for “minor renovations and deep cleaning,” but it is not voluntary.

***JAPANESE RESTAURANT SHIMA

16873 NW 67TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/19/21

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 100+ live roaches crawling on the floor behind the front counter reach in cooler, 1 live roach on the ceiling above the sushi station at the front counter, 5 live roaches on a preparation table with cooked sushi rice and the front counter, 20+ live roaches crawling on the bottom shelves at the sushi station at the front counter, 5 live roaches crawling on clean plates at the front counter sushi water station, and 4 live roaches crawling on the floor of the front dining area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 3 dead roaches on a preparation table in the front sushi counter that has sushi rice, 30+ dead roaches on the floor behind the reach in cooler at the front counter, 10+ dead roaches on shelves that hold cook white rice at the front counter. 4+ dead roaches on the floor at the front dining area, and 3 dead roaches under the table at the dining area.”

“Shell eggs held in a unit maintaining an ambient air temperature greater than 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed raw shell eggs sitting on the preparation table located next to a shelf that hold dishes. Per chef raw shell eggs was sitting out for over 1 hr. Room temperature at 88°F. Employee discarded eggs.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed raw shell eggs sitting on the preparation table located next to a shelf that hold dishes. Per chef raw shell eggs was sitting out for over 1 hr.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food thawed at room temperature. Observed a plastic container of frozen tuna, octopus, salmon, and shrimp being thawed out on a shelf by the kitchen hand wash sink. Employee placed container in reach in cooler.”

“Employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food. Observed employee put on gloves and handled raw shrimp. No hand wash Employee washed hands.”

(FROM RE-INSPECTION 5/20/21)

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 100+ live roaches crawling on the floor behind the front counter reach in cooler, 1 live roach on the ceiling above the sushi station at the front counter, 5 live roaches on a preparation table with cooked sushi rice and the front counter, 20+ live roaches crawling on the bottom shelves at the sushi station at the front counter, 5 live roaches crawling on clean plates at the front counter sushi water station, and 4 live roaches crawling on the floor of the front dining area. - From follow-up inspection 2021-05-20: At time of call back inspection observed approximately 100+ live roaches crawling on the floor behind the front counter reach in cooler, and 20+ live roaches under the kitchen counter by the preparation table, 5 live roaches under the sushi front counter, 3 live roaches crawling on the floor of the front dining area, and 2 live roaches on the kitchen floor in front of the reach in cooler, across from deep fryers. live roach.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 3 dead roaches on a preparation table in the front sushi counter that has sushi rice, 30+ dead roaches on the floor behind the reach in cooler at the front counter, 10+ dead roaches on shelves that hold cook white rice at the front counter. 4+ dead roaches on the floor at the front dining area, and 3 dead roaches under the table at the dining area. - From follow-up inspection 2021-05-20: At time of call back inspection observed 30+ dead roaches on the floor behind the reach in cooler at the front counter, 10+ dead roaches on the floor at the front dining area, and 20+ dead roaches under the shelves of the front sushi counter.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. **Repeat Violation** - From follow-up inspection 2021-05-20: At time of call back inspection observed wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust.”

