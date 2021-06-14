Food ‘contaminated by flying insects’ at Pollo Tropical leads to ordered closure

MARGATE, Fla. – A state inspector was at the Pollo Tropical in Margate last week based on a complaint and noted 14 violations before ordering the place shut.

“Flying insects” were landing on food and were found in several other areas, according to the inspector’s report.

Rodent issues were also found at United Sandwich Shop in Key West, Ankari 51 in Hollywood and The Palace Cuisine of India.

Cao Bakery and Cafe was inspected by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The FDACS doesn’t order places shut like the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

CAO’s violations warrant a re-inspection for their violations.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations.

All the places ordered shut by the DBPR were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***POLLO TROPICAL

5425 WEST ATLANTIC BLVD.

MARGATE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

Ad

ORDERED SHUT 6/7/21

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Food contaminated by live flying insects. See stop sale. Observed sandwich bread contaminated by live flying insects landing on them.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed 1 live flying insect landing on clean prep table at cook line . -Observed approximately 20 live flies flying around and landing on bread by back door. -Observed 5 live flies on juice boxes stored on shelf next to mop sink.”

“Accumulation of dead insects. Observed approximately 10 dead flies in dining area on window sills.”

“Food contaminated by live flying insects. See stop sale. Observed sandwich bread contaminated by live flying insects landing on them.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Observed objectionable odor in kitchen area.”

Ad

“Time/temperature control for safety food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed chicken breast skewer (123°F - Hot Holding). Operator placed to reheat.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.”

***UNITED STREET SANDWICH SHOP

1222 WHITE STREET

KEY WEST

ORDERED SHUT 6/1/21

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 2 rodent droppings next to foam cups, one rodent droppings on the wall above hand washing sink located next to reach in cooler.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live roaches inside electric plug under three compartment sink, 4 live roaches crawling on the pipe under three compartment sink.”

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed approximately 8 roach droppings on pipe under three compartment sink.”

Ad

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 dead roaches on roaches trap behind reach in cooler.”

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed approximately 30 dead flies on the floor and window closed customers waiting area, 6 dead flies inside beverage reach in cooler.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed one live fly flying at the front area, 2 live flies flying above preparation line located at the main kitchen.”

***ANKARI 51

939 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/10/21

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 10 rodent droppings in a lower shelf of a prep table next to the Line flip top cooler and 10 rodent droppings on the bottom shelf of the same unit. No food stored in this unit. Observed 12 rodent droppings on the floor in the storage area outside of an employee restroom. In same storage area, observed 15 rodent droppings along a wall between paper goods storage shelving and a chest freezer. In the back storage room observed 5 rodent droppings on the North side under beer and soda storage racks and 8 droppings on the South side under small wares storage rack.”

Ad

“Cooked pork not reaching a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds. Observed fried pork (118°F - Cooking). Instructed employee to cook longer. Item served before being retested.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature when stored in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed prepped frozen beef not in original package stored above fish. Employee moved beef to lower shelf for proper storage.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed on a prep table - garlic aioli (70°F - Cold Holding). Per the employee the item was out for approximately 20 minutes. Employee moved item to walk-in cooler to quick chill. Observed in GE refrigerator ; cream cheese (50°F - Cold Holding). The employee voluntarily discarded the item.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

Ad

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

***THE PALACE CUISINE OF INDIA

11422 STATE ROAD 84

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 6/9/21

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 4/7/21

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. -Observed approximately 30 rodent droppings underneath 3 compartment sink in kitchen, 8 droppings underneath dishwashing machine next to mop sink, 7 droppings in passage way next to containers with cooking oil, 3 droppings in dry storage room separated by door, 6 droppings on cook line between Atosa and M3 Turbo Air refrigerator and approximately 10 behind Hobart refrigerator in kitchen.”

“Objectionable odors in kitchen and other areas of the establishment.”

“Build-up of mold-like substance on nonfood-contact surface. -Observed mood-like substances buildup inside mop sink.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed approximately 10 live flying insects landing on clean utensils and garbage container next to 3 compartment sink.”

Ad

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. -Observed old food residue buildup on walls, stoves and flooring cook line . -Observed several cracked floor tiles in kitchen next to 3 compartment sink.”

“Encrusted material on can opener blade. -Observed a buildup of old food residue on can opener blade.”

***SUN YI CAFE

1050 PEMBROKE ROAD

HALLANDALE BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 6/8/21

8 VIOLATIONS

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 live roaches behind shelf in storage area above chest freezer in kitchen next to exit door. 2 live roaches crawling on wall above chest freezer in kitchen. 2 live roaches crawling on wall on the right side of chest freezer in kitchen. 1 live roach inside empty card board box in kitchen. Operator placed in outside garbage bin.”

“Raw chicken stored over ready-to-eat peeled onions inside reach in cooler in kitchen. Operator moved raw chicken to bottom shelf and stored correctly.”

Ad

*INSPECTION DONE BY THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

***CAO BAKERY AND CAFE

7830 CORAL WAY

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 6/11/21

“Kitchen-numerous black flies found sitting directly on guava and meat pastries located on trays on 2 rolling racks across from the large oven. Cos, food products were voluntarily discarded by food establishment management and witnessed by inspector during inspection.”

“Food service, kitchen numerous black flies observed flying around the various processing areas, landing on counters/preparation tables, and on bottles/containers housing sauces and food items.”

“Food service- orange mold-like grime encrusted on ice making portion of ice machine located near the register. Cos, equipment was washed, rinsed, and sanitize.”

“Kitchen- old food residue encrusted on blade, guard, and food holding attachment of slicer last used yesterday. Cos, equipment was washed, rinsed, and sanitized.”

Ad

“Food service - multiple items in hot food display case were probed with a calibrated thermometer and found out of temperature: spinach empanada at 104*f, chicken empanada at 100-108*f, fried ham and cheese empanada at 104-105*f, fried chicken empanada at 100-101*f, house ham croquettes at 95*f, beef papa rellena at 104*f, ham croquettes at 107*f, beef pastries at 88*f, egg and cheese croissant at 86*f, ham and cheese pastry at 82.5*f, and Colombian chicken empanada at 88.5*f. Cos, items were voluntarily discarded by management during inspection.”

“Kitchen -multiple items on rolling rack by oven were found out of temperature when probed with a calibrated thermometer: large beef pastries at 100*f-118*f, small beef pastries at 70.5*f-73.5*f, beef empanadas at 73.5*f, and chicken empanadas at 71.5*f. Cos, large beef pastries were placed under proper refrigeration. Small beef pastries, beef empanadas, and chicken empanadas were voluntarily discarded by management during inspection.”

Ad

“Kitchen - party trays containing small beef pastries and ham croquettes stored on rolling rack by back door was probed with a calibrated thermometer and found at 70*f-71*f. Cos, items were voluntarily discarded by management during inspection.”