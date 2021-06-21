Restaurant ordered shut, tells customers they were closed for ‘renovations and AC repair’

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A loyal Dirty Dining viewer claims Talkin Tacos was “talkin’ BS” on a recent social media post.

The viewer sent us a post in which Talkin Tacos claims they were was closed for “quick renovations and AC repair.”

The reality seems to be they were ordered shut by a state inspector due to a fly issue.

That inspection last week was based on a consumer complaint.

Lombardi’s Italian at Bayside Marketplace was also ordered shut last week after an inspector found roach and fly issues.

The inspector was also there based on a complaint.

According to the inspection, raw salmon, sliced cheese, mozzarella cheese, raw chicken, beef patties, raw beef, cooked pasta and shell eggs were all out of temperature.

A “stop sale” was ordered on tortilla chips at La Renya Mexican in Cooper City.

According to the inspection, live flies were landing on tortillas and in a glass case with chips.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***LOMBARDI’S MIAMI ITALIAN RESTAURANT

BAYSIDE MARKETPLACE

401 BISCAYNE BLVD.

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/16/21

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 10+ live roaches underneath the reach in freezer in back kitchen area, observed approximately 5+ live roaches front to walk in cooler door located at back kitchen area, observed approximately 4+ live roaches in ware washing area, observed 2 live roaches crawling on food preparation table at back kitchen area.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 4+ flying insect at dining area front to servers station.”

“Floor drains/drain covers heavily soiled.”

“Floor not cleaned when the least amount of food is exposed.”

“Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Observed 2 cases of pineapple inside walk in cooler without 6 inches from the floor.”

“Accumulation of encrusted food debris on/around mixer head.”

“Encrusted material on can opener blade.”

" No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed temperature in reach in cooler located at hot line area, diced tomatoes (65°F - Cold Holding); raw salmon (58°F - Cold Holding); sliced cheese (60°F - Cold Holding); mozzarella cheese (60°F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (55°F - Cold Holding); beef patties (52°F - Cold Holding). As per operator for less than 4 hrs., observed temperature inside the walk in cooler, raw beef (50°F - Cold Holding); cooked pasta (52°F - Cold Holding); shell eggs (60°F - ambient temperature ) walk in cooler door was open during the inspection. Operator closed the walk in cooler door.”

***LA REYNA AUTHENTIC MEXICAN CUISINE

5822 SOUTH FLAMINGO ROAD

COOPER CITY

ORDERED SHUT 6/15/21

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Food contaminated by flying insects . See stop sale. Observed 3 live flies landing on tortilla on cook line Observed 5 flies landing on tortilla chips on cook line see stop sale Observed 4 live fly in glass case with tortilla chips.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Food contaminated by flying insects . See stop sale. Observed 3 live flies landing on tortilla on cook line Observed 5 flies landing on tortilla chips on cook line see stop sale Observed 4 live fly in glass case with tortilla chips.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 4 live flies landing on clean and sanitized dishes and utensils on cook line Observed approximately 10 live flies in dishwashing area landing on wall and clean utensils. Ownership 3 live flies landing on tortilla on cook line Observed 5 flies landing on tortilla chips on cook line see stop sale Observed 4 live fly in glass case with tortilla chips. See stop sale Ownership 5 live flies flying around landing on walls and cutting boards in kitchen area 1 live fly landing on single service containers stored on racks above refrigerators in kitchen area. Observed 4 live flies landing on tables in dining room.”

“Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. -Observed employee touch raw sausage follow by touching flat bread without changing gloves and washing hands.”

***TALKIN TACOS

3456 RED ROAD

MIRAMAR

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/16/21

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed 2 live flying insects landing on takeout containers at prep station. Operator discard containers. -Observed 4 live flying insects landing on clean in-use cutting board and food preparation table in kitchen. - Observed 6 live flying insect landing on makeshift table at front line. -Observed 5 live flying insects landing on clean utensils in dishwashing area. -Observed approximately 20 live flying insects landing on dining table at outside corridor.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. -Observed live flying insects landing on clean in-use prep table and cutting board . Advice operator to clean and sanitized both surface.”

“Nonfood-grade containers used for food storage - direct contact with food. -Observed several Home Depot construction buckets used to stored beef broth in walk in cooler.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed raw steak and chicken cold held at 46-47 degrees Fahrenheit in 3 door flip top cooler at 11:50 a.m. Per operator, both items were place in unit at 10:55 a.m. Operator place both items on ice bath for quick chill.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. -Observed steak hot held at 123 degrees Fahrenheit in steam table. Per operator, item were place in unit 30 minutes prior to the inspection. Operator reheat steak to 181 degrees Fahrenheit.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink. -Observed no soap at 2 hand wash sinks in kitchen and dishwashing area.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. -Observed no date marked on cooked chicken wings stored in reach in cooler. Per operator, wings were cooked on 06/15/ 202.”