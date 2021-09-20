Raw chicken touching dirty rags and 140+ rodent droppings close South Florida restaurants

Below is a list of places ordered shut by Inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Three of the inspections were based on complaints.

The others were routine, unannounced, inspections.

All of the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection.

***SAHARA CAFE MIAMI

19597-19605 NW 57TH AVENUE

OPA LOCKA

ORDERED SHUT 9/16/21

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed two live roaches on the kitchen wall underneath of preparation table, two live roaches on top of preparation table, one live roach on kitchen floor.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 30+ roaches on kitchen floor.”

“Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. Observed beef soup inside walk in cooler with mold like growth, operator discarded it.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed cooked white rice (59°F - Cooling) inside walk in cooler, was prepared from the day before as per operator. Operator discarded it. Also Observed cooked pasta (55°F - Cold Holding); raw beef (54°F - Cold Holding); raw pork (55°F - Cold Holding); raw shrimp (50°F - Cold Holding), inside reach in cooler across the cook line, for more than 4 hours as per operator.”

“In-use utensil stored in standing water less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in use utensils inside water at 102°F. Operator discarded it.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***CHINA LAKES RESTAURANT

19589 NW 57TH AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

ORDERED SHUT 9/16/21

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 10/15/19

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 10+ rodent droppings underneath the shelves located in front of the bathroom door located in the kitchen, approximately 10+ rodent droppings on dry storage floor near bags of rice.”

***PEKING HOUSE

899 NORTH HOMESTEAD BLVD.

HOMESTEAD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/16/21

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches crawling on the floor next to the stove in the kitchen area and 1 live roach crawling on the floor in the dry storage area next to tea station. Operator picked up the roaches.”

“Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed 1 live trapped roach in control devices underneath shelf located at kitchen area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed three dead roaches on the floor under preparation table at kitchen area.”

“Food contaminated by un-sanitized equipment or utensil. See stop sale. Observed raw chicken in contact with dirty wet towels at preparation table. Operator discarded the raw chicken, and cleaned and disinfected the preparation table.”

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Observed raw chicken in contact with dirty wet towels at preparation table. Operator discarded the raw chicken, and cleaned up the preparation table.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed ham (48°F - Cold Holding); pooled eggs (55°F - Cold Holding); cooked shrimp (48°F - Cold Holding); cooked chicken (49°F - Cold Holding); cooked pork (49°F - Cold Holding) at reach in cooler. As per manager for less than three hours. Manager started to move the products to the walk in cooler.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed can opener soiled, cutting boards soiled at preparation table, cutting board at reach in cooler soiled. **Repeat Violation**.”

***CUISINE LAKAY AND BAR

6010 NE 2ND AVENUE

LITTLE HAITI

ORDERED SHUT 9/14/21

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 100 rodent droppings on floor throughout kitchen area. Additionally, Observed 10 rodent droppings on top of case of coconut milk inside kitchen. Additionally, Observed 12 rodent droppings on shelf next to single service cups inside kitchen. Additionally, observed 8 rodent droppings on shelf above 3 compartment sink inside kitchen. Additionally, observed 2 rodent droppings on top of chest freezer inside kitchen. Additionally, observed 3 rodent droppings on top of clean equipment stored on wire rack inside kitchen.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 14 small flying insects inside kitchen, landing on walls and cutting board.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed bag of beans stored on floor in kitchen area.”

***LAS CARNITAS LATIN

3305 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 9/16/21

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 7/15/21

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 20 live flies on wall over front counter steam table 3 live flies landing on bagged loaves of bread in prep area next to kitchen Approximately 5 live flies landing on closed bottles of sauces and vinegar in prep area next to kitchen Approximately 5 live flies landing on closed boxes of single service items in the dry storage area Approximately 5 live flies landing on clean storage containers in dish area storage rack.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. At steam table, yuca (120°F - Hot Holding). Item removed to be reheated to 165°F to hot hold.”

***GRECIAN DELIGHT I

SWAPSHOP

3291 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 9/15/21

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 15 rodent droppings behind shelves inside dry storage next to kitchen. No Doors. 5 rodent droppings on top of electrical box next to walk in cooler in kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 5 dead roaches inside chest freezer inside dry storage room next to kitchen, no doors.”

“Storage area not maintained clean and organized. Observed about 10 - 40lb bags filled with clothing, about 6 mannequins all stored inside dry storage room floor and shelves.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Butter 53°. Observed butter inside reach in cooler in kitchen. Food In unit less than 3 hours. Operator moved butter to walk in cooler to quick chill.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of employee health policy and health requirements.”

“Food manager certification expired.”

“Required employee training expired for all employees.”

***PANDA EXPRESS

4190 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/16/21

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed approximately 10 live flying insects at drinks machine landing on cup lids and soda dispenser, 5 live flying insects landing on bag with salt and container with crushed chili in kitchen, 3 live flying insects landing on food preparation sink.”

“Food contaminated by live flying insects. -Observed live flying insects inside container with crushed chili.”

“Food contaminated by un-sanitized equipment or utensil. See stop sale. -Observed live flying insects inside container with crushed chili.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

***EL REY DE LA MEDIALUNA

3253 HOLLYWOOD BLVD.

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 9/14/21

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 5 small flying insects around and in a floor drain in the prep area under a prep table containing flour, sugar, and salt. Operator poured bleach down the drain. Observed 2 small flying insects on the wall near the prep area floor drain. Observed 2 small flies on an empty box of liquid frying oil on the floor under a prep sink to the left of the three compartment sink. Observed 2 small flies on the wall behind a storage shelf containing food storage pans, plates, and boxed single service items to the left of the three compartment sink. Observed 2 small flies on a shelf to the left of a prep table containing imitation flavorings used in baking. Observed 1 small fly on cream cheese in a self-service display case. Observed 1 small fly crawling on the outside of the fresh squeezed orange juice machine and one in a glass of freshly squeezed juice. Operator discarded the juice. Operator began killing flies and cleaning and sanitizing the areas during the inspection.”

“Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed over 10 dead small insects in a self-service display case containing packaged chorizo, cream cheese, and packaged prepared sandwiches.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches on the floor near the floor drain in the prep area.”

“Employee touched soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation. Observed the kitchen employee touch the soiled trash container and bag and then begin working with dough. Advised employee to wash hands and observed employee doing so.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in the self-service Display cooler; chorizo (56°F - Cold Holding); cream cheese (52°F - Cold Holding); turkey sandwich (50°F - Cold Holding). Per the operator the items have been in the cooler since yesterday.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in the self-service Display cooler; chorizo (56°F - Cold Holding); cream cheese (52°F - Cold Holding); turkey sandwich (50°F - Cold Holding). Per the operator the items have been in the cooler since yesterday. See stop sale.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in the front counter hot display case; chicken empanada (125°F - Hot Holding). Per the manager the item had been in the case for approximately 1 hour. Manager increased the heat setting in the case.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed the hand wash sink at the front counter used as a dump sink for discarded beverages.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***BLUE FISH SUSHI THAI

3601 WEST COMMERCIAL BLVD.

NORTH LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 9/14/21

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach crawling on floor in prep area next to kitchen Approximately 5 live roaches in door and gaskets of flip top cooler on cook line.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 10 dead roaches under wooden prep table in prep area. 1 dead roach on glue trap behind microwave on shelf where clean plates are stored on close to cook line.”

“Equipment and utensils not washed, rinsed and sanitized in the correct order in three-compartment sink. Do not use dishes/equipment not properly sanitized. Observed employee washed and rinsed dish and put to drain without sanitizing. Employee placed dish to rewash.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. 1) Observed no handle bowl stored in s sugar under prep table in front of three compartment sink l 2) Observed no handle container use to dispense sauce in white containers under wooden prep table in prep area.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. 1) Observed raw steak stored above green beans in Avantco reach in freezer next to three compartment sink. 2) Observed raw salmon stored above spring rolls in Galaxy chest freezer in prep area. 3) Observed raw lobster stored above fries in Galaxy chest freezer in prep area. 4) Observed raw chicken stored above scallops in Fagor reach in cooler in prep area. **Repeat Violation**.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

***WINGS N THINGS

150 SW 6TH STREET

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 9/15/21

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 15-20 live flying insects around soda box rack and boxed raw potato storage near back door. Approximately 15-20 live flying insects at prep area being used to cut and prepare potatoes, flies landing on potato slicer and prep shelf. Approximately 8-10 live flying insects around mechanical dishwasher. Approximately 5 live flying insects at sauce storage shelves at north end of cook line.”

“Presence of insects in food prep area. Approximately 8-10 live insects “species undetermined” on a prep table shelf under soiled damp boxes and mop heads. Approximately 6-8 live insects “species undetermined” in a bus tub with soiled debris on same shelf. Shelves are under food prep area in kitchen near walk in cooler.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Cutting board at slicer in prep area.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Hand sink at cook line used as dump sink.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. All prep shelves in kitchen and food storage area. Grease buildup on kitchen equipment. Grease build up on wire shelves at cook line with sauces. Exterior of bulk blue cheese dressing containers in walk in cooler. Soiled bus tubs with miscellaneous debris at prep/food storage area.”

“Required employee training expired for some employees.”

***DONNA’S CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT

4200 NW 12TH STREET

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 9/13/21

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Main kitchen 3 compartment sink- observed 1 live roach crawling underneath 3 compartment sink. Main kitchen mop sink space next to reach in cooler- observed 8 live roaches crawling in dirt by missing mop sink area. Main kitchen true reach in cooler- observed 2 live roaches crawling on wall. Main kitchen prep table- observed 1 live roach crawling on prep table while employee preparing food. Front line steam table- observed 1 live roach crawling underneath steam table tray line. Main kitchen walk-pot rack wall in front of walk in cooler- observed 6 live roaches crawling at corner seams of wall. Main kitchen cable box area at walk in cooler- observed 8 live roaches crawling around wiring and cable box. Main kitchen front counter entrance 3 compartment sink- observed 1 live roach crawling underneath HWS.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Main kitchen HWS- observed 8 dead roaches underneath hand washing sink. Front dining area- observed observed 2 dead roaches behind Donna’s reach in cooler. Main kitchen pot rack in front of reach in cooler- observed 1 dead roach. Front counter steam table service line cabinets- observed 4 dead roaches in cabinets. Front counter warmer shelf cabinets at television- observed 4 dead roaches behind cabinet.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within 2 hours. Front counter Nature Way juice cooler- observed 6 pans of macaroni and cheese temperature ranges 48-55°F. Operator stated that macaroni and cheese was cooked and placed in cooler last night.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Front counter warmer- observed fish fritters and dumplings temperature ranges 110-126°F. Operator removed items to be reheated.”

“Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within 2 hours. Front counter Nature Way juice cooler- observed 6 pans of macaroni and cheese temperature ranges 48-55°F. Operator stated that macaroni and cheese was cooked and placed in cooler last night.”

“Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. -Main kitchen pot rack at walk-in cooler- observed 3 spray bottles of degreaser stored next to a case of cabbage on the floor. Operator removed cabbage. -Observed chlorine sanitizer >100 ppm when tested at three compartments sink and wiping cloth sanitizer buckets. Operator corrected to 100ppm. - Unlabeled spray bottles dining room and on floor next to rack with saint pots and pans.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed box with cabbages on floor in standing water in storage area under storage rack. Operator removed cabbages.”

“Food/ice received from unapproved source/no invoice provided to verify source. Observed the following baked goods from Nic’s Pastries. Unable to verify source via Department of Agriculture. -27 Gizzardas -11 Peanut Cakes -9 Coconut Drops -7 Rock Cakes -23 Greater Cakes